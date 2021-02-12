Karen Butcher’s son, Matthew Davidson died of a drug overdose in May.
But Matthew’s legacy may help families of those with drug addictions through programs like Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL).
“I was having a difficult time after Matthew’s death,” Butcher said. “When someone said to me, ‘do you want to remember how Matthew died, or remember the good times and the special things he did?’
“That helped me to adjust. I miss him, but I think about the person Matthew was.”
A year or so after Butcher discovered her son was using drugs, she organized a local chapter of PAL around 2014. Over the years as many as 100 family members of addicts have attended a meeting, although a typical meeting is a dozen or so, she said. Some people drive hours to attend.
And like everything else during the pandemic , the meetings are no longer in-person but held via Zoom which isn’t as effective,but it still allows people to support each other, she said.
Matthew, 31, by all accounts was an easy-going , friendly young man who enjoyed being around people and people enjoyed being around him. He was a bartender at Ruby Tuesday before the restaurant closed in January 2020, which cut him off from others and led to his depression and eventually his death, said his mother.
“He was a wonderful young man,” Butcher said, laughing. “He loved conspiracy theories. We would have so much fun swapping theories.
“He had a wonderful smile and was so charming. He could charm anybody.
“He never held a grudge. He was not judgmental. He was a people lover.”
Because Butcher is willing to talk about Matthew and his death, their story has been shared nationwide, including articles on National Public Radio and in The Washington Post. She is a coach, having worked for Leadership Kentucky before starting her own business, and has become very deeply involved in helping family members of drug addicts find support.
She said she is doing it for herself and others, but she admits it helps her keep Matthew close.
“The first several months (after Matthew’s death) were brutal,” she said. “The holidays were rougher than I anticipated. This knocked me down like nothing has ever knocked me down.”
Focusing on Matthew and the joy he brought to her life and the life of her family has enabled her to reach out to others, she said. Through Leadership Kentucky and a program in eastern Kentucky, Butcher has been a part of a movement called Recovery Ready Community. The program will help provide education for community leaders and the publicans generally help a community to address the issues of drug addiction.
On Tuesday, House Bill 7, sponsored by State Rep. Adam Bolling created a Recovery Ready Community bill that overwhelmingly passed the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Support programs like this are important for communities, but especially for families of drug addicts, something Butcher admits has helped her.
“It is heartwarming to know that I’m not the only warrior,” she said.
