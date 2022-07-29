Moments before the start of Thursday night’s Scott County Fiscal Court meeting David Davila was sworn in as magistrate for District 6 after being appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear earlier in the week. Davila fills the position after Tim Thompson resigned to become chief of the Georgetown Fire Department.
Davila said his mother and father, David and Patsy Davila, moved his family to Georgetown in 1960 when he was five years old. Since then, Davila has grown up in Scott County, attending both Great Crossing High School and then Scott County High School from which he graduated, he said. He added his father was also a professor at Georgetown College for over 30 years.
“I care about Scott County, and I want to represent the people of District Six and hopefully I can contribute,” he said.
Davila said as a representative of District 6, being a voice for those living inside his district, he wants to work with Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and others on the fiscal court to ensure a new water source is established.
“It’s very important that we have a new water source because we’re a growing community and the communities that are growing will have to have a new clean water source,” he said. “We have about four million gallons a day going through Royal Springs and also Frankfort we draw from. As we grow, we need new sources of water.”
Davila said that a new source of water is something of the utmost importance to him, adding Covington has ideas that will be shared later on with the fiscal court on how to proceed.
“I think parks are very important for all of us because of quality of life and for kids in our community. I have a grandson that plays baseball. I like to go see him play. They’re developing a soccer field now to help with those individuals who like to play soccer,” he said.
Though facing what seems to be a sea of red as the only Democrat to have a seat on the fiscal court, Davila said he is confident in his ability to work with Covington and the other magistrates to make Scott County a better place.
“We need to have an economic plan to bring other industries in. I think I’ve been told there’s a possibility of an ALDI coming in and Dunkin’ Donuts, so we need to make Scott County friendly for all businesses coming in. That’s why it’s important that we have a new water source, because if you don’t have that water, you can’t grow.
“Also, with developments that we have in the county. I personally think we need to have more grocery stores, because every time you go into Walmart or Kroger it’s very busy, and I think they’re working on that to make it happen.”
Davila said he plans on having meetings at Wilshire’s in Georgetown for people in District 6 to have an opportunity to meet him and voice any concerns or questions they may have.
“I’m having a meet-and-greet Aug. 25 so people can come and meet me for the first time,” he said.
Davila will run against Ryan Pratt, a Republican, in the November General Election. This race is one Davila said is “an uphill climb.”
“His father’s a state representative, so I have an uphill climb, I think, to beat him, but I will outwork him. He might outspend me, but I’m going to outwork him,” he said. “I intend to work hard and get a message out that everyone in this district is included. I will enjoy working with the other magistrates to better Scott County because Scott County is the best place to live.”
Davila said District 6 includes White Oak, Royal Springs, Rucker, Indian Hills, Bradshaw, McClelland Springs, Copperfield and Indian Acres.