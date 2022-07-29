David Davila

David Davila

Moments before the start of Thursday night’s Scott County Fiscal Court meeting David Davila was sworn in as magistrate for District 6 after being appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear earlier in the week. Davila fills the position after Tim Thompson resigned to become chief of the Georgetown Fire Department. 

Davila said his mother and father, David and Patsy Davila, moved his family to Georgetown in 1960 when he was five years old. Since then, Davila has grown up in Scott County, attending both Great Crossing High School and then Scott County High School from which he graduated, he said. He added his father was also a professor at Georgetown College for over 30 years. 

Tags

