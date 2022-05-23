Daycares and assisted living facilities were some of the hardest hit places during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, these local businesses are working toward their new norms.
Taryn Wheeler, who is the executive director of Bluegrass Early Care and Education, said the road to normal from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been an easy one. She noted one of her biggest challenges has been the need for more staff.
“Ever since we were able to reopen, staffing has been the biggest issue. It’s very difficult to find new staff to replace the ones we have lost for whatever reason. We’ve had the highest turnover rate, and this field already has a high turnover rate, but it's definitely been amped up since COVID-19 hit,” she said.
Wheeler explained other companies, like fast food chains and retail stores, were able to increase their wages to acquire more staff, adding they were able to do so because they are large corporations with deeper pockets. For the daycare, however, nothing had changed for what they could offer employees.
“We’re actually in a worse place than we were pre-COVID as far as enrollment goes. We’ve been very fortunate to be awarded grants from the state of Kentucky to where all of our teachers have gotten significant increases in what they’re normally paid,” she said. “Usually in daycare, you are paid based on your education or related experience, so your starting pay could be as low as minimum wage if you have no education in this field or experience. We’ve increased what our bare minimum was, even for those who don’t have a day of experience in the field, to be able to get new staff.”
Wheeler said opening the daycare’s doors after a shutdown caused by the pandemic brought about plenty of changes implemented by the state and federal government. These mandates included things like requiring face masks, social distancing, quarantines and health screenings.
“A lot of parents disenrolled their children for the fear of them getting sick or their children infecting the elderly in their families. It really caused that great fear of a bigger risk of exposure.
“We have our sick policy from the state that we have to follow, and we’ve even tweaked it a little bit so we’ve made it more strict. When I had COVID it was really scary with my young children around, and I felt so much mom guilt wondering if I had picked it up at the daycare and wondering if I would pass it to my baby. It was hard,” she said.
Wheeler said the owner of BECE is a registered nurse, and with her medical experience, understands how important the health of children are in the daycare. Wheeler added because of this, a ZONO was purchased, which is a medical grade sanitizing machine.
“The hardest thing now is that everyone still jumps to the conclusion that any sickness is COVID. I feel like during this pandemic it’s shown people how important daycare really is. People were really hurting when we were shut down for that period of time when it all first hit,” she said.
Windsor Gardens Assisted Living has similarly been working toward getting back to normal, something Executive Director Carrie Johnson feels strongly about after the elderly living at the facility were almost completely cut off from the outside world. Although residents were able to come out of their apartments one at a time, Johnson said since the facility was under the same guidelines as nursing homes, no visitors were allowed.
Activity Director Dustin Downs, Johnson said, worked diligently to keep residents active and engaged with their families through FaceTime and Facebook live streams. Once regulations were adjusted, families were able to do window visits and clear dividers were erected to protect residents from contact.
“Once that started, we had a table sitting out in the front, right where you walk in the door, and there was hand sanitizer, thermometer, and everybody had to come in, sign their names, and record their temperatures, including employees every morning when they came in and every evening when they came in,” she said.
Downs added he frequently did activities with the residents that didn’t require any contact, such as bingo and Family Feud.
“Things like that to where you just have to restructure what you would do on a daily basis. It's as simple as that. We got through it, you know, we got through it together,” he said. “As time changed, so did the guidelines and eventually we got back to our activities room.”
Downs said if it weren’t for Johnson’s guidance, the assisted living facility would have struggled during the pandemic.
“The residents and the families could not have been more grateful for everything we were doing. I was really worried. You know, good Lord, I'm locking this place down, you know, some of these people are in their 90s,” Johnson said, stressing how much of a threat COVID-19 was for the elderly.
Residents became fearful and anticipated what might happen if they became ill with COVID-19, Johnson said, but a loving family and staff were able to pull through. She added when vaccines began to become available, those at Windsor Gardens lined up to receive their first dose.
“They laughed, they clapped. They cheered. Oh my gosh, thrilled to death. And then, you know, literally standing in line waiting to get their shots and we vaccinated everybody. You know, those who, for whatever reason, couldn't come out to get theirs, I just went around with the CVS pharmacist from room to room and we just said, ‘roll up your sleeves,’” she said.
As time goes on, both the daycare and assisted living facility staff said they continue to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of staff and the individuals they serve. Wheeler and Johnson also have guidelines in place for those who are sick and should seek proper care, whether they are youth or elders in Scott County.