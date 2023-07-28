Melissa Deaton-Johnathon began singing in church at the age of five, with her first performance being Amy Grant’s ‘Father’s Eyes.’ Today, more than thirty years later, Deaton-Johnathon is hoping to inspire others with her own music, she said.
Deaton-Johnathon’s musical career eventually morphed into singing competitions as a teenager and, in her early twenties, she took to the stage in a dance, motown-style band, she said.
However, she didn’t begin writing music until her thirties, after spending time as a flight attendant in the cities of Nashville and Atlanta and eventually landing in Georgetown, Deaton-Johnathon explained.
“Not until my 30’s did I start learning the guitar and writing my own music,” she said. “Started doing open mics, which led me to playing (and) singing at a nationally syndicated TV and radio broadcast, and then I really started to develop writing my own music and performing and writing my own album.”
When growing up, her response to the question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ was always the same: be a singer, Deaton-Johnathon said.
“I always wanted to sing and I would sit in my room and I was an only child, so I kind of holed myself up and I would play my “Annie” record,” she explained. “Then, I had figured out how to record myself on a cassette tape and I would sing, ‘The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow’ and I would record myself. I always wanted to be that.”
Deaton-Johnathon’s mother served as a “big support and encourager” of that dream, she said.
Early on, her musical inspiration came from musicals, like “Annie” and Christian music, both of which were “huge influences” on her, Deaton-Jonathon said. However, when her taste in music landed on country stars like Pam Tillis, Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Amy Grant, whom she eventually got to hear perform “Father’s Eyes” live, her own music did much of the same, she continued.
However, Deaton-Johnathon’s musical journey has not been one absent of struggles. During the early days of learning guitar, she welcomed not one, but two, children into her life, she said.
“I was learning guitar and I was just starting to kind of become more comfortable and starting to get better. I had twins and that sent me on a completely, obviously different path of becoming a mother,” Deaton-Johnathon said. “Two children at one time, my first children … and so I had to take kind of a break and take a break from my creativity and figure out who I was and which direction I was going to go. That was a difficult time, so I kind of had to start over. (It) took about five years before I even started playing around again … I had written a few songs and it was hard to even think about, you know, expressing yourself when you’re tired and you’re running around after toddlers all the time. It’s hard to have any thoughts to yourself, so it took a while to redevelop that.”
Deaton-Johnathon has returned to writing her own music and released her first EP record, titled ‘In The Sea,’ last year. The release brought with it two Josie Music Award nominations: EP of the Year and Vocalist of the Year, both of which were “very validating,” she said.
Deaton-Johnathon has also been nominated for two more Josie Music Awards this year: Songwriter Achievement and Vocalist of the Year in the country female category.
A new album is in the works, Deaton-Johnathon explained, one that deals with a topic that has affected her personally: domestic violence. She aims to create something that provides encouragement for people like here, those who have experienced such struggles, she continued.
“That’s what I’m really wanting to focus on because I’ve experienced going through a very long term, very emotionally abusive relationship and pulling yourself out of situations like that and realizing that there’s hope,” Deaton-Johnathon said. “There’s people out there that can be there for you to help you through these times and that you can come out and come out better and you can make it through.”
Despite these struggles, Deaton-Johnathon remains passionate about her work as a musician, she said.
“That’s just where my passion has been and the only thing that, even when I’ve been discouraged and you want to quit, there’s just something in me that hasn’t been able to do that,” Deaton-Johnathon explained. “I had to keep trying, keep moving forward, keep trying new things. That’s just been my drive in life.”
For up-and-coming artists, Deaton-Johnathon recommends that they find a musical community that is going to support and encourage them, as well as being patient with themselves.
“It’s difficult to start out,” she said. “Be patient with yourself and don’t give up and don’t let anyone tell you you’re not good enough because that is not true.”
Her utmost hope for her music, whether played at her favorite places, like retirement homes, for children and poolside, is to make music that “can touch people,” she said.
“I would like to be financially independent and use my music to support my children and myself and empower other women…and just really encourage music, whether it’s music or any profession they want to do,” Deaton-Johnathon continued.