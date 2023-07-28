melissa

County musician Melissa Deaton-Johnathon hopes to use her music to inspire and encourage others. She can be contacted through her website, melissadeatonmusic.wixsite.com/melissadeaton, and on Facebook. 

Melissa Deaton-Johnathon began singing in church at the age of five, with her first performance being Amy Grant’s ‘Father’s Eyes.’ Today, more than thirty years later, Deaton-Johnathon is hoping to inspire others with her own music, she said. 

Deaton-Johnathon’s musical career eventually morphed into singing competitions as a teenager and, in her early twenties, she took to the stage in a dance, motown-style band, she said. 

