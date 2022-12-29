Early Tuesday morning, the Scott County Fire Department (SCFD) and Scott County Animal Control (SCAC) responded to a call that a deer had been found in the lake of the Harbor Village community.
The deer eventually died from outside causes, said Captain John Carter. Authorities would not confirm if the animal died from a gun shot.
“The injuries it had were not consistent with it being on ice,” he said.
The animal had wandered out onto the lake following a call from a community member and was recovered by SCFD, which is a rarity, said Carter.
“It’s really odd for deer to get on the ice,” he said. “Cattle or horses will get on the ice to try to get a drink, but it’s really odd – we don’t have a lot of deer that we have work with that run on the ice, very rarely.
“I’ve been here 15 years — that’s the second one we’ve had to get off ice.”
According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, crossbow and archery deer hunting remains in season until late January. However, the season for any form of firearm hunting has passed.