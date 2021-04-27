The demand for the COVID-19 vaccines is declining, but Dr. Crystal Miller warns we are not out of the woods quite yet.
“I think people believe we are out of the pandemic,” she said about the decline. “If we could get another 30 percent of our population (vaccinated), I would be super happy, though.”
Last week, WEDCO Health District distributed only 58 first dose vaccines, and a large number of second doses were given, said Miller, WEDCO’s public health director.
COVID-19 fatigue, questions over the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and vaccine hesitancy are each factors in the fall in demand for a vaccination, Miller said. The Centers for Disease Control and Protection halted use of the J&J vaccine after a half dozen cases of blood clots in women were identified. Last Friday, the CDC lifted the halt on the J&J vaccine, although the vaccine now has a warning.
Gov. Andy Beshear has not yet authorized the use of the J&J vaccine in Kentucky, but Miller expects he will do so soon.
“I fully expect he will lift the moratorium in the next few days,” she said.
This week, WEDCO will be distributing the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, at its Friday clinic, which has been moved back to the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pre-registration can be made at www.wedcohealth.org, but walk-ins are welcome.
“We have plenty of vaccines,” Miller said. She said the return to the health department from the Scott County Public Library where recent vaccination clinics have been held, was expected.
“I knew it was going to confuse people, but we expected this to happen,” Miller said. “The library is undergoing some renovations and, honestly, we don’t have the demand for vaccines we had before.”
The CDC is reporting that 29 percent of Scott County’s population is fully vaccinated, while 42 percent of the county population has at least one dose. Health officials estimate that at least 75 percent of the population must be vaccinated before herd immunity kicks in. Beshear has promised he will lift all COVID restrictions once 2.5 million people have been vaccinated in the state. Last week, state officials said that 1.7 million people have received at least one dose of either the Moderna, Pfizer or J&J vaccine, leaving the state some 780,000 injections short of the state goal.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 years of age or older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 years of age or older. Once the moratorium on the J&J vaccine is lifted, that vaccine is also approved for people 18 years of age or older and requires only one dose. WEDCO is not distributing the Pfizer vaccine, but several local pharmacies and state sites are distributing the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and 17 years of age.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.