The Democratic nominee for Scott County Judge-Executive and his wife were recently arrested on charges related to intoxication and evading police.
Charles R. Hoffman, 66, and Margaret Ann Hoffman, 68, were both arrested by Georgetown Police Department officers Friday shortly after 9:30 p.m. They were jailed in the Scott County Detention Center.
Charles Hoffman was charged with second-degree fleeing/evading police (on-foot), alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, tampering with physical evidence and prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense).
Margaret Hoffman was charged with menacing and resisting arrest.
Charles Hoffman had previously served in the Kentucky House of Representatives and the Scott County Fiscal Court. He was on the ballot for the November General Election as the Democratic candidate for Scott County Judge-Executive.
The News-Graphic will provide an update when more information is available.
The above information was obtained from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office website and app.