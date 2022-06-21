If Tim Thompson withdraws as expected as the Democratic nominee for the Sixth District seat on the Scott County Fiscal Court, state law allows the local Democratic Party to nominate someone in his place.
Last week Thompson was named chief of the Georgetown Fire Department. He was serving as the Sixth District magistrate on the fiscal court, but the two positions are viewed incompatible, so Thompson turned in his resignation from the fiscal court on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear will appoint his replacement.
As of press time, Thompson has not withdrawn as a candidate in the November general election, but he has indicated that will happen due to his new post.
“I had to make a decision,” Thompson said. “It was deemed two offices simultaneously.”
In the May primary, Thompson defeated David Davila for the Democratic nomination and won the right to face GOP nominee Ryan Pratt, son of State Rep. Phillip Pratt, for the Sixth District seat in the November general election.
