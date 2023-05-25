Candlelight

Deputy Caleb Conley was honored Thursday with a candlelight vigil held downtown.

 News-Graphic photo by Rosemary Kelley

Hundreds gathered Thursday night to honor the life and sacrifice given by Caleb Conley, a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) who was killed during a routine traffic stop on Monday. The vigil included words from Conley’s friends, family and officers who worked alongside him and supported him through his pursuit of a career in a law enforcement.

Richard Phillips, a close friend of Conley, described him as selfless, a man that would give you the shirt off his back and be there when you needed him.

Tags

Recommended for you