Hundreds gathered Thursday night to honor the life and sacrifice given by Caleb Conley, a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) who was killed during a routine traffic stop on Monday. The vigil included words from Conley’s friends, family and officers who worked alongside him and supported him through his pursuit of a career in a law enforcement.
Richard Phillips, a close friend of Conley, described him as selfless, a man that would give you the shirt off his back and be there when you needed him.
“What can I say about Caleb Conley? There’s a lot,” said Philips. “For the ones that knew him, he was a husband, a father, a son, a friend. He was a friend, a buddy, a pal to me. For the ones who didn’t know him, the best way to describe him is a hero, an inspiration, full of heart. A man that served his family, his country, his friends, his community, with all of his heart. … Everything he did, he did it wholeheartedly.”
Philips encouraged those in attendance to consider how they could be like Caleb.
Gary Downs came to know Conley as a young man. Conley was a student in the Police Explorers Program, of which Downs assisted in, he said.
“The thing I remember most about Caleb was that he always told me he was going to be a police officer and anybody that knew him, knew it was going to happen someday,” said Downs.
Conley, a veteran, served in the Army under Downs' father-in-law, Downs said. He was passionate about pursuing a career in law enforcement upon returning from service and “he finally reached that dream when he joined the Scott County Sheriff’s Office,” Downs said.
Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton spoke of Conley’s time working with the department.
“Four years ago, I had the privilege to hire a young man who told me he wanted to be a deputy sheriff more than anything in the world,” Hampton said. “He would spend every day after that proving to me he meant that exactly. Caleb was the epitome what a deputy should be. He operated on principal, integrity, and an extraordinary passion to do the job unlike any other.”
Josh Hutchinson worked with Conley at the sheriff’s office during Conley’s four years at the department, Hutchison said.
“Caleb was a good dude, everybody here knows that or you wouldn’t be here,” Hutchinson said. “He was the kind of guy everybody wanted on their crew. He was a hard worker, he never shirked a call … and he was very easy to get along with. He was family.”
Hutchison wondered why some men became involved with law enforcement and pursued a career in the field, he said. With Conley, he never wondered that.
“The man was made for the job,” he said. “He never required motivation, he always gave it a hundred percent at whatever he was doing.”
Honoring Conley came with it a number of memories, many bringing smiles to the faces in the crowd. Hutchison remembered when, upon being hired to the department, Conley was given a cruiser to help him prepare for his police academy date.
“I think he pulled a damn car over on the way home, and he hadn’t even been to training yet,” Hutchinson said.”We told him, ‘Don’t stop anything, Caleb.’ But he did, on Cynthiana Road, none the less. Which anybody, while Caleb was working, on Cynthiana Road, you drove fifty miles an hour cause that was his spot. So, I called and fussed at him, and he said, ‘But Hutch, they were speeding.’ And man, that was just Caleb.”
Conley was also remembered for being nothing short of a family man, caring about his wife and children.
Mike Caudill performed Conley’s background investigation to become hired at SCSO. He recalled Conley’s responses, including one question asking about what Conley enjoyed doing during his spare time.
“Spend time with my wife and kids, hunt and fish,” Conley responded.
Brandon Hopkins, “met Caleb when he came to town” over twenty years ago, Hopkins said, and became instant friends. “I’ve tried all day to think of one word, one phrase, that truly describes who Caleb is, and I settled on two,” he said. “Caleb was a husband. Caleb was a father. Out of anything else Caleb did … Caleb did everything he did for his wife and kids.”
Following these words, candles were lit and songs were sung in his memory. Some candles were held inside of blue, clear cups, illuminating the square outside City Hall with blue and gold flames to honor Conley as a first responder.
According to his obituary at Ware Funeral Home, Conley knew he wanted to be an officer since the age of three and was an active member of the Clayton Arnold Foundation and a volunteer at Licking River Outfitters. He leaves behind his wife, Rachel, his parents and his children.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Scott County High School gymnasium. A funeral service is scheduled for the following day, Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at the same location.