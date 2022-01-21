The shooting of Chester T. McDonald by Scott County Sheriff Deputy Zach Ray on Oct. 6, 2020 in the Homestead Estates has been ruled justified.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse has submitted a letter to the Kentucky State Police stating Ray did everything within his power to de-escalate the situation but McDonald continued to advance towards the deputy “with a deadly weapon.”
“Along with being present at the scene, I have reviewed a significant amount of evidence, in part: over 900 pages of law enforcement reports and supplements, Scott County Sheriff’s Office Use of Force Policy, seven record statements from Emergency Medical Services, four recorded statements from law enforcement officers, a canvass audio recording, 25 recorded witness interviews, 23 interview transcripts, more than 500 photos from the scene and autopsy, multiple videos, the CAD report, more than 100 KSP evidence forms, lab reports, the autopsy report, the toxicology report, total scanner, Deputy Ray’s original training material, his training history, and materials on the use of force,” Muse wrote. “Each prosecutor in my office and I have reviewed this investigation and come to the same conclusion.
“After a complete review for the evidence, I find no probable cause to believe Deputy Zach Ray violated any Kentucky laws.”
Homestead Estates is a small, quiet subdivision with about 130 homes, many located on cul-de-sacs located west of Georgetown, not far from the Franklin County line.
McDonald was hired for some construction contract work on a house when he got into a heated argument with a man who apparently worked for him. McDonald apparently struck the man knocking him unconscious. Witnesses said McDonald later pointed a gun at a neighbor’s head and pulled the trigger. The gun did not discharge. The incident took place about 7:42 in twilight. Some media reports stated McDonald had a gun, but at the time of the shooting he was carrying a tool, according to official reports.
“The cell phone video from a witness captured the shooting incident,” Muse said in the letter. “It is clear from the video that Mr. McDonald aggressively moved toward Deputy Ray with a deadly weapon in his hand while refusing to follow Deputy Ray’s repeated commands to stop.
“Mr. McDonald continued moving towards Deputy Ray as Ray quickly took 11 steps backward attempting to create space between himself and Mr. McDonald. Ignoring repeated commands to stop, Mr. McDonald continued to come forward with each step. It is clear Deputy Ray was justifiably in fear of death or severe physical injury at the time he used deadly force against Mr. McDonald. Deputy Ray also had to consider the safety of others as Mr. McDonald had already beaten someone unconscious and had reportedly pointed a gun at one witness and put the gun to the head of another witness and pulled the trigger.”
The commonwealth attorney wrote Ray stopped firing once the threat was neutralized. “Since it has already been determined to be a justifiable use of deadly force, the deputy’s limited number of shots can obviously not be considered ‘excessive,’ Muse wrote. She added that Ray did not have to step backwards when McDonald approached, but the deputy’s actions indicated he was attempting to avoid the use of force.
“This case will not be presented to the grand jury because doing so would violate any ethical obligation,” Muse wrote. “Based upon the aforementioned facts, it is the conclusion of this office that the actions of Deputy Ray were consistent with the laws of the Commonwealth, and the matter will not be further reviewed by this office.”
The investigation is closed, she wrote.
