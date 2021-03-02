Scott County Sheriff’s Office concluded it’s investigation into Deputy Keith Gibson after a series of social media posts were reported by an employee last week to be “offensive and unprofessional.”
According to a press release from Sheriff Tony Hampton, the investigation determined that Gibson violated the office’s Code of Conduct in regards to social media. The posts were said to be “inappropriate politically based pictures” on his personal social media account.
“His posts were found to be detrimental to the mission, function and integrity of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office,” Hampton said in the release.
LEX18 reported these posts were “sexually and racially charged” regarding recently elected President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and blurred out language in the posts during their coverage that they considered “offensive” and “arguably too graphic to show.”
As a result of these violations, Hampton said in the release that Gibson will be required to attend remedial training on the matters identified over the course of the review, as well as “agency-wide training on social media and the expectations for their behavior that are clearly defined in our policy.”
“As the sheriff, I fully apologize to anyone who was offended by these posts and for any reduction in confidence in our agency that this deputies’ actions may have had on our great community,” Hampton said in the release. “Georgetown-Scott County has always overwhelmingly supported our deputies and I ask that you continue to support us as (we) move forward.”
The release went on to state that no unprofessional conduct will tolerated within the office.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office said no further comment will be provided.
