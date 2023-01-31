Scott County Detention Center plans to bring back their road crew program in March.
“I’m a huge proponent of the programs,” Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles said. “They are positive for the inmates. They are positive for the community. So, I want them back.”
These programs in past years averaged about 9,000 bags of trash a year, Broyles said.
Crews work to clean up trash from county roadways and waterways. Crews also help Georgetown Public Works, Housing Authority and Parks and Recreation with weekly tasks.
In 2020, when COVID hit, Department of Corrections shut down the programs within the jails, he said.
After the programs shut down, the county contracted out the work that had been done by the inmates, according to comments shared in a Scott County Fiscal Court work session earlier this month.
“I’ve got many, many, many calls from department heads asking when the road crews are coming back,” Broyles said. “The magistrates have asked numerous times about the road crews.”
COVID protocols prevented Broyles from implementing the programs again, until now.
“Since (the shutdown) the Department of Corrections has allowed county jails to restart these programs,” he said. “However, when (Department of Corrections) approved county jails to start doing that, we had protocols in place at our jail that prevented us from starting the program.
“So, part of the community service program protocols are that the inmates that you use have to be segregated away from population inmates.”
The segregation protocol is a safety measure to keep possible contraband from entering the facility, Broyles said.
“During COVID, we had (COVID) protocols in place that quarantined all new arrests coming into the jail,” he said.
The space used to quarantine during COVID took the space of separating road crew workers, Broyles said.
Now that quarantine protocols have changed, there is space to keep road crews apart from population inmates again, he said.
“We now have available space where we could do a community service program,” Broyles said. “We have a cell that we could actually segregate the inmates in, but our problem last year…the problem has been staffing.”
Space and staffing numbers have improved to where Broyles believes the programs may slowly return.
“When we got shut down around March of 2020, due to COVID, by DOC, we had three inmate crews going out a week,” he said.
Other programs included a gardening program where inmates produced vegetables, which were sold to their food service provider, as well as a chicken and egg program, where chickens were raised to produce eggs.
“One of the greatest benefits I see in the inmates is the development and the appreciation of a work ethic,” Broyles said. “They get to the point where they really—it doesn’t matter to them if it’s raining; snowing; sleeting; if it’s 100 degrees; or it’s 30 degrees—they enjoy getting out. They enjoy being productive.”
The value of work gained from these programs is life-altering, Broyles said.
“We want (inmates) to leave our facility changed for the better,” he said.
Getting the programs fully operational will take a few months, but baby steps will be taken, Broyles said.
“There are a couple of ways these programs can be structured,” he said. “The way that I’m structuring it is, I’m using inmates that are classified and approved through the state to go out of the facility.”
Getting back to the basics is Broyles first goal, he said.
“My goal is to get, by summer, have two crews going out,” Broyles said. “Start with one crew in March, and get through the end of April and then start a second crew.”
The gardening and egg programs won’t start back this year, but by the end of summer, Broyles hopes to have three full crews going out to clean road and waterways, he said.
If the regional jail between Scott and Grant counties is approved, Broyles believes the work programs will remain, but they would have to share crews with Grant County.