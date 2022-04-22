The Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission voted 5-3 last Thursday to approve a preliminary subdivision plat and preliminary development plans for 74 single-family homes, 151 townhomes, and 90 units of senior living at 822 Cincinnati Road. The 57-acre property, which sits to the north and east of Cardome, was approved for rezoning from A-1 agricultural to R-2 PUD at the Sept. 9, 2021 planning commission meeting.
The concept plan presented at that meeting also showed 266 apartment units, development plans for which have not yet been proposed. The property is currently owned by the Singer family. Mary Singer, a planning commissioner, recused herself from the planning commission deliberations.
Nathan Billings, attorney on behalf of Dr. Clint and Margaret Bevins, who own the property to the south of the proposed development, asked that the planning commission postpone the application citing issues he believes remain unresolved.
“There are so many problems with the plan at this point you should recommend to postpone the applications,” Billings said. “Not because the development shouldn’t be built. But when is the last time that you remember having a page, 19 conditions [for approval], and staff said there are still issues with the development?”
The Bevins property is surrounded on three sides by Elkhorn Creek and the only access to public roadways from the property goes through the Singer property. The attorneys for Anderson Development, the applicant for the Singer property, and the Bevins are currently involved in litigation over a disputed easement on the Singer property.
The plans provided by Anderson Development at the planning commission meeting showed a new road providing access to the Bevins property, but Billings said there had not been sufficient study to evaluate the feasibility of the potential roadway, which he said had only been proposed 48 hours before the meeting.
“When you have a massive project this big with three plans that are consolidated what happens is all of the little details that staff has pointed out...they start to get overlooked...the can starts to get kicked for resolution later on and you all have done this long enough to know the problem when that happens. You can’t unring the bell,” said Billings.
Other neighboring property owners have expressed concerns with traffic, building on sinkholes/springs on the property, and lack of access to public roads. Stuart and Yvonne Thayer who live in a neighboring development expressed concerns that additional development in the area could exacerbate existing problems with radon. Robert Smith, whose home borders the proposed development, asked for updates if and when the plans were modified to be shared with the public and neighbors.
“I would appreciate it if it wasn’t just council involved in the room in the planning or being informed when plans change,” Smith said. “I would appreciate it if those adjacent properties were also brought into the room or at least informed about those issues.”
Charlie Perkins, attorney for the planning commission, said it is not the practice for the public to be informed of all filings.
“I bet I haven’t seen a handful of times in 40 bloody years where people got notice of everything that somebody else filed,” said Perkins.
Residents should rely on the regulations and planning staff to handle their concerns, he said.
“This is frankly absurd and I apologize if I’m being too offensive but I’ve been sitting here wanting to jump up and down now for the last two and a half hours,” Perkins said. “[Planning staff does] a hell of a job and to sit here and talk about how you have all of this figured out and they don’t have a clue is absurd.”
Planning Commissioner Rhett Shirley said it didn’t matter how detailed the road plans were, that it was up to staff, the developer, and the courts to work out the details.
“It’s their property I don’t care if they draw a go-cart track on it, it’s nobody else’s business at this point and that’s for the court to determine whether there is an easement is there or not,” said Shirley. “I just don’t think we should discount anybody for making a preliminary decision and arbitrary drawings in good faith on what is to be their property.”
New planning commissioner Brad Green, who voted against approving the plans, disagreed.
“You don’t think the landlocked landlord has a right to be a part of the process?” Green asked Shirley. “I’ve been on the other side of things and once it goes away, it’s away. And why are we even sitting here if we’re just going to turn it over to everybody else? We are sitting here because we’re listening to these people that own these other properties and they have concerns and what I hear is ‘well it’s just a concern that they’ll take care of’. I want to make sure that it’s getting taken care of that’s why I wanted to be on [the planning commission].”
Green, Duwann Garret, and David Vest all voted against the motion to approve.
Other actions taken by the planning commission include:
—Approved a preliminary subdivision Plat for Bell Farm and amended a preliminary subdivision plat for the Villages at Lanes Run located at Villages of Lanes Run east of Old Oxford Road;
—Approved a final subdivision plat to subdivide 15.53 acres into three tracts at 4642 Muddy Ford Road;
—Approved a final subdivision plat to subdivide a 51.3 acre tract into six lots located at 172 Carrick Pike;
—Approved a final subdivision plat to subdivide an 18.69 acre parent lot into 2 tracts and a remainder tract located at #3 Rogers Gap Road;
—Approved a preliminary development plan for an 8,000 sq ft warehouse in Lanes Run Business Park West on Demand Court;
—Approved a final subdivision plat to subdivide one 5.0 acre lot leaving a remainder of 78 acres at 1741 Bond Pike;
—Approved a final subdivision plat to subdivide a 49.16 acre tract into 5 parcels located at 175-249 Barkley Road.
