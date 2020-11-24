This year Thanksgiving looks a little different at the AMEN House, said volunteer coordinator Steve Budde. Instead of a big one day event, volunteers have been packing ‘baskets’ since the beginning of November in preparation for Thanksgiving.
“To date we’ve done 672 Thanksgiving baskets,” said Budde
“November has been exceptionally busy around here,” said AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle. “Every day it feels like there are new families showing up here for assistance.”
If you are not a registered AMEN House client, Carlisle says the process only takes a few minutes and can be done on the spot.
Thanksgiving baskets distributed by the AMEN House have everything needed to make a complete Thanksgiving meal for up to three people, Budde said.
Baskets are available through Wednesday, November 25.
“We have a lot of programs going on right now at the same time, so it’s kind of crazy,” he said.
Since hurricanes have hit Florida, the AMEN House received vegetables that were diverted. Last week volunteers handed out over 200 boxes of vegetables in the Boston neighborhood.
There is also a sack lunch program and supplemental food box program. The AMEN House has provided over 900 sack lunches in September alone, he said.
“As long as we can safely get food out to everybody, and we’re doing our safegaurds--we’re being very careful...The goal is to be here and be open all of our normal hours and be here for people if they need us,” Carlisle said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.