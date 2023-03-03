Dr. Alicestyne Turley author of the book ‘The Gospel for Freedom’ and Georgetown College graduate led a presentation on African American’s in the Civil War and how their presence at the time was morally erased from our history classes.
During Dr. Turley’s conference at the Scott County Public Library on Monday, she mentioned the struggles of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) and their fight for not just survival and freedom from being slaves, but also for recognition.
Through the Emancipation Proclamation slaves were allowed to enlist into the military for the right to their freedom with it’s declaration in 1862.
Dr. Turley went on to talk about the Freedom’s Memorial monument in Washington D.C. following the monument removal act put in place by congress in 2021.
The Freedom’s Memorial monument, suggested and requested by Charlotte Scott in 1876 following President Abraham Lincoln’s death, itself wasn’t erected by any confederate funds but by the help of philanthropist James Yeatman’s organization and the hardworking emancipated citizens in the United States, Dr. Turley said in her presentation.
The Freedom’s Memorial monument depicts Lincoln standing, his right hand holding the Emancipation Proclamation and his left hand hovering above a kneeling emancipated slave by the name of Archer Alexander. The man’s shackles are broken and he appears to be just about to rise up. Alexander was a slave who fought for his freedom a majority of his life before finally being freed following the Emancipation.
“I just haven’t heard why it should come down,” Dr. Turley said. “It’s not a confederate monument. It’s a civil war monument. It is paid for primarily by the USCT.
“We’ll never have anything like this again because these men are all dead, they saved their money through working and through campaigns, I personally think that it’s not getting enough PR, it should definitely be highlighted way more than it is.”
Dr. Turley wanted to make sure that those in attendance of her conference were aware of how serious it is that the monument stay up even though it’s meaning has no ties to the confederacy.