Dr. Alicestyne Turley presented on African American involvement in the Civil War at Scott County Public Library Feb. 27.

Dr. Alicestyne Turley author of the book ‘The Gospel for Freedom’ and Georgetown College graduate led a presentation on African American’s in the Civil War and how their presence at the time was morally erased from our history classes. 

During Dr. Turley’s conference at the Scott County Public Library on Monday, she mentioned the struggles of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) and their fight for not just survival and freedom from being slaves, but also for recognition. 

