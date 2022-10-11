The massive FedEx Ground distribution center, located in Georgetown, is expected to begin operations in November.
The distribution center is located in the industrial park off Lemons Mill Road, but is visible from the McClelland Circle bypass. It is 318,000 square feet and will employ 200 or more people. The center’s employment will be a mix of contract employees — mostly drivers — with full-time and part-time package handlers.
Most FedEx distribution centers sort 12,000-to-15,000 packages hourly, according to its website.
The Georgetown site is estimated to have cost $40 million, according to local officials.
FedEx selects its distribution center sites based upon easy access to major highways and cities and displays a strong workforce, states its website. Georgetown is near I-75, which runs north and south, and I-64, which runs east and west. Georgetown is also located near metro areas, such as Cincinnati, Knoxville, Louisville and Lexington.
Trucks typically leave the FedEx distribution center at slow traffic intervals in order to maximize time and distance, according to multiple website sources.
FedEx has almost 600 operating facilities, and 39 regional hubs across Canada and the United States, according to its website. The company processes a daily average of nine million packages. The corporate headquarters is located in Memphis.