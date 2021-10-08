Ghouls are making an appearance early this year. Walking down Main Street they have began to show up in front of several homes. One home in particular, however, has quite a few lurking.
Gina Kirwan isn’t much for haunted houses or scary movies, but she loves Halloween.
“I actually manage the Bluegrass Pet Crematorium, so some might say I am a little fascinated with the macabre,” Kirwan said.
For the last three years she has been crafting ghouls in her backyard. Something she says is good for her mental health.
“This is sort of a therapeutic outlet for me,” Kirwan said. “Because when I am working on this artwork I am not thinking about anything else.”
Creating these ghouls takes Kirwan just a few days.
“Sometimes I use a form to make the bodies out of chicken wire,” she said. “And, sometimes I just do a freeform chickenwire… Then I use either fabric, or blankets, or whatever to make the clothing. And, I dip that in the cement.
“Then I just form it on there.”
Neighbors have responded well to the ghoulish creatures, she said.
“Last year we just started putting them at peoples’ houses,” Kirwan said. “We didn’t really ask permission. We just did it. We got lots of great reactions about that.”
Kirwan enjoys the reactions her creations garner.
“I love to see people walk by and, you know, kinda go, ‘whoa,’” Kirwan said.
“Then, when they start noticing them up and down the street, I just really love that.”
Being newer to Georgetown, Kirwan wanted to give people a reason to stop by.
“(Georgetown) is such a gem in the state of Kentucky,” she said. “We have these beautiful houses and this wonderful Main Street. And, for those of us who own homes on Main Street (sure) the traffic is annoying, but we also spend a lot of time on our porch and we see people go by. I just wanted a reason for people to come and see what was going on.”
Kirwan’s husband and neighbors like Kitty Dogood have been a huge help, she said.
When neighbors or community members offer to purchase a ghoul, a portion of the money is donated to organizations like the AMEN House and AIDS Volunteers of Lexington (AVOL).
AVOL is an organization that helps people who are living with HIV, Kirwan said.
“I do have money in expenses, but I can’t really charge for my time, because I love doing it,” she said. “AVOL is an organization that I have worked with for many, many years and I just adore them and the work that they do. So, I want to always support them.”
“AVOL Kentucky’s mission is to collaborate with communities and end HIV in the Commonwealth,” the organization website said.
