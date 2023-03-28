Ann Bevins, local author and historian, is donating sales from her four-volume “Real Country” set of books to Scott County 4-H.
“My children were all active in 4-H, Jimmy being a major participant in both 4-H and FFA,” Bevins said. “I think (4-H) was a great influence on my five children.”
Jimmy Bevins remembers growing up on the farm and competing in the county fair.
“I’ve been in the agricultural business the better part of my life,” Jimmy said. “To me, 4-H, FFA and agriculture is a big part of my life.”
The $9,500 in donations from Ann’s book sales will go toward sending kids to camp.
“Our camp fees are $300, and the way things are now (the donation) is just going to make it easier for some kids to be able to afford to go to camp,” Patrick Allen, with 4-H, said. “The donation that we will be receiving now will help fund our half scholarships this year, and then, (we are) in discussions on doing full scholarships next year.
“Just being able to offer that is going to mean a lot for a lot of people.”
Cathrynn Hager started 4-H at age seven and said camp has helped her relieve stress.
“Going to camp is also a really fun experience. I absolutely love camp because I get to meet new people. I am a very social person. I love meeting new people and I get to learn new and different things.”
Socializing, going outdoors and gaining leadership opportunities are what matter to Chloe Hager when it comes to 4-H, she said.
For Mackenzie Hager, 4-H and the donation given by the Bevins will help promote a positive future.
“One of the hallmarks of 4-H is giving back to the community,” Mackenzie said “I think the Bevins family really embodies that with this first donation in giving back to a program that they found to be so beneficial. Many of us who grew up in 4-H—I myself as a Cloverbud here at Scott County 4-H—it’s a chance to give back and promote a positive future.”
Ann is opening the door for other children to get an opportunity with 4-H, said Rhonda Keeney.
“There are so many children that we hope that this does—that they’ll get to have the experiences that these young ladies and these children got to have,” Keeney said.