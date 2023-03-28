4-H donation

Author and historian Ann Bevins donated sales from her recent set of books, “Real Country,” to Scott County 4-H. The donation of $9,500 will go to sending children to camp. Pictured are: Cathrynn Hager, Jimmy Bevins, Ann Bevins, Mackenzie Hager, Chloe Hager, Patrick Allen.

 News-Graphic Photo by Spencer Mahon

Ann Bevins, local author and historian, is donating sales from her four-volume “Real Country” set of books to Scott County 4-H. 

“My children were all active in 4-H, Jimmy being a major participant in both 4-H and FFA,” Bevins said. “I think (4-H) was a great influence on my five children.” 

Tags

Recommended for you