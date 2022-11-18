Active Day, an adult daycare center in Georgetown, is expected to close.
In a letter sent out Nov. 9, members, families and caregivers of the adult day care facility, were notified that the center would be closing, effective Nov. 25.
Reasoning given for the closure, according to the letter, is the COVID-19 pandemic and the “refusal” of the landlord to assist in keeping the doors open. A claim Property Manager Matt Stone denies.
The letter reads in part:
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, our team has worked tirelessly to continue to provide services during some very challenging times,” reads the letter. “We are so appreciative of the passion and dedication these teammates display every day and so thankful for the understanding and support of our members and families in difficult times.
“Over the past several months, we have tried numerous times to ask for assistance from our landlord regarding the need to work together in order to be able to sustain operations in the current facility through the COVID 19 pandemic. Unfortunately, we have seen much slower return to adult day services than we could have ever anticipated. As it stands presently, we are only at half of our prior attendance, yet expenses have remained constant. Sadly, in attempting to work with our landlord at multiple points, they have refused at each juncture to substantively assist during our time of greatest need.”
The letter goes on to state that they are “required to vacate the current facility by the end of the month.”
Stone said he wishes Active Day could remain in its current location.
“The landlord is sad to hear the news that Active Day intends to close their facility in Georgetown,” said Stone in a statement provided to the News-Graphic. “It may shed some light on the landlord’s response that they have not received any official communication from the tenant regarding this news to close on November 25.
“Furthermore, the first the landlord heard about the closing was when (the News-Graphic) shared the letter this week that was sent out to members directly. The landlord is proud to have Active Day as a part of the Landmark Office Centre and to serve them as a key tenant. They are a valuable asset to the office centre and more importantly to the families and communities that they serve.”
According to Active Day’s website, there are 19 Active Day facilities in the state of Kentucky. Active Day provides meals, activities, transportation, nursing and rehabilitative services to communities.
“Over the years the landlord has maintained a quality relationship with Active Day,” Stone said. “There has been assistance given to Active Day with facilities, maintenance, parking, and also rent deferral. Over the past few months, after not receiving rent, the landlord has attempted to communicate their willingness to discuss solutions. Within that same time period, the tenant has been inconsistent with their responses and communication.
“To date, Active Day has never given a formal proposal to the landlord to stay operational. The landlord is disappointed with all of this news and the lack of consistent solutions based communication. The landlord remains committed to a mutually beneficial negotiation to help Active Day.”
Members of Active Day have been assisted with finding another facility, according to a statement provided by Active Day via email.
“Between the harm COVID-19 has wrought on our operations, coupled with mounting staffing challenges, continuing to operate Active Day of Georgetown has unfortunately become unsustainable, and has sadly forced us to close our doors as of November 25, 2022,” wrote Tyler Dunphy of Active Day wrote in an email to the News-Graphic. “Ahead of the closure, Active Day of Georgetown is actively assisting our members and their families in their transition to alternative arrangements, including transferring some members to other local Active Day locations in the region for continuity in their adult day programming.“
Surrounding facilities closest to Georgetown, according to the letter sent from Active Day, are: Frankfort, Lexington and Ft. Thomas.
“We will work with you and your case manager to ensure a smooth transition to another Active Day Center or other services as appropriate,” the letter to family members reads.