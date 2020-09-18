The eye of Scott County’s COVID-19 hurricane remains Dover Manor as the long-term care facility’s death toll reached 11 this week.
In the two weeks since Dustyn Sloan, Dover Manor by Harborview executive director, posted a Facebook video stating the number of positive COVID-19 residents at the facility was down to three from a high of 60, “and all are expected to make a full recovery,” seven residents have passed away, according to Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.
WEDCO’s numbers for Dover Manor show some 104 total cases have been attributed to Dover Manor. The most current numbers show 37 residents are still active with COVID-19. In late August, the last set of numbers provided by Dover Manor, the facility had 73 residents. WEDCO also shows 19 staff members remain active with the coronavirus for a total number of active cases for Dover Manor at 57.
Dover Manor has accounted for 11 of Scott County’s 13 COVID-19 deaths. Scott County’s first COVID-19 death was reported Aug. 17.
The Lexington Herald-Leader published a report last week that found a common factor among Kentucky nursing homes that had COVID-19 deaths also had the fewest registered nurses.
“On average, Kentucky nursing homes reported 45 minutes of RN staff time per resident during the fourth quarter of 2019, the most recent period for which data is available from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” the newspaper reported. “That was close to the national average.
“But the eight Kentucky nursing homes with the most COVID-19 deaths reported of only 24 minutes.”
That same database showed Dover Manor averages 78.4 residents per day, but information in several critical areas, including RN hours per resident per day, was “not available.” Other areas in which information was “not available,” for Dover Manor includes:
—Total number of licensed nurses staff hours per resident per day.
—LPN/LVN hours per resident per day.
—Registered Nurse staff rating.
The Medicare.gov database gave Dover Manor an overall rating of “1 out of 5 stars,” or “much below average.”
State Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, has requested information on Dover Manor from Gov. Andy Beshear, Sec. Eric Friedlander and Inspector General Adam Mather regarding information of negligence in complying with appropriate COVID-19 health guidelines.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.