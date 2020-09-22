The COVID-19 death toll from Dover Manor continues to climb with two deaths this past weekend.
These two latest deaths push the long-term care facility’s total to 13 — barely more than two weeks since Dover Manor’s executive director posted a Facebook video stating the its confirmed coronavirus cases had dropped to three.
Dover Manor accounts for 13 of Scott County’s 15 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, according to the WEDCO Health District.
Through Friday, Scott County has reported 805 cases of COVID-19, with 683 listed as “recovered.” In order to be listed as recovered a patient must be fever-free for 24 hours wth no medication, improved health status and it must be at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.
Of the 805 confirmed coronavirus cases, 630 were white and 431 were female.
The majority of COVID-19 cases are actually younger people with 146 under 20 years of age; 149 in the age range of 20-29; 135 in the 30-39 age range 128 in the 40-49 age range; 93 in the 50-59 age range; 64 in the 60-69 age range; 36 in the 70-79 age range and 54 in the 80 and above age range.
The majority of Scott County’s deaths are in the 70 and above age range.
The latest WEDCO numbers show some 104 cases attributed to Dover Manor with 37 residents and 19 staff members listed as still active. These numbers are before the last two Dover Manor deaths.
