Windsor Gardens has welcomed a familiar face as their new executive director. Dustin Downs, formerly community relations and activities director, has taken the position at a place he has worked for nearly a decade.
“I originally started with our sister community of Daisy Hill Senior Living, and I started off as a resident assistant and worked there for about a year,” Downs said.
After a year, his position morphed from resident assistance to activities director at Daisy Hill, he said. Eventually, his career took a new direction, at a new location: Windsor Gardens.
“I did activities at Daisy Hill for a couple years, and then I came to the realization that I live about a mile and a half from our sister community, I didn’t know that,” Downs explained. “A position came open for activities director, I applied and I got it.”
Downs served as activities director at Windsor Gardens for six years, then began serving in the position of community relations director around a year ago, he said. He explained that he was glad to take a larger role in the company and loved being involved in the community. Eventually, he got the opportunity to do what “(he) always wanted to do” and serve as executive director, he said.
During his time working at Windsor, Downs also became an ordained minister and serves as the community’s pastor, he said.
“Things have happened a lot here in this community of Georgetown …I feel blessed to be a part of our residents’ life, each and every day,” Downs said.
Throughout his time working with residents, they have remained his biggest motivator, he explained.
“Several residents have been a big motivation in coming here each and every day. We have a lot of people that’s involved in our community here at Windsor Gardens that are a big motivator, but really it’s our residents. That’s where it starts and that’s where it ends with us. The love that they give me and obviously, I love them just as well.”
Although he has found memories of large events such as senior prom, held earlier this summer, the little things have made the biggest impact, Downs said.
“It doesn’t hold a candle to small things like church service that we offer,” he said. “I pastor our church here at Windsor Gardens; those little things, those prayers and all those Christmases, they just all come together in everyday memory, and for what we do.”
On the other hand, losing a resident is one of the more difficult parts of his position, Downs said.
“Losing someone you love is always hard … I’m ordained, I’ve done a funeral service or two and that was hard,” he explained. “Just somebody that has had such a big role in your life each and every day and having to say goodbye, I think that’s the toughest part of my job. I’ve been blessed to come in here everyday and spend time with family, they’re like grandparents to me.”
Downs described Windsor as having a “family atmosphere” in which everyone is involved with the community and as a family.
“From top to bottom, that’s just how we look at each other each and every day of our lives,” he said.
The future for Windsor is bright, and he “can’t wait to see what God has in store for (WIndsor) in this community,” Downs said.