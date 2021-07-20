The long awaited Main Street paving project in the downtown area began July 7 and is now well under way. The $2 million state project includes about three miles of U.S. 460, beginning near Fat Kat’s pizza restaurant and ends at Paynes Depot Road. Portions of U.S. 62, Cynthiana Road and Georgetown Road are included. The project was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of June, but weather and other factors have caused delays. The actual paving downtown is taking place after business hours in order to minimize disruptions. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of July.
