As many as 29 horses may have died in a barn fire at Brannon Stables on Iron Works Pike.
Firefighters responded to the scene early Sunday morning to the fire that destroyed the Brannons barn, killing horses, dogs and cats in its wake. Investigators will stay on the scene throughout the week to determine the cause of the blaze, according to WKYT. The cause of the fire is unknown, although several media reported lightning strikes in the area about the time the fire started.
An unknown number of horses outside of the barn on the property were reported to have survived.
Nancy Brannon, one of the owners, told the News-Graphic Monday that her family needs space to grieve the loss of their horses and barn, but appreciate the support they have been receiving.
“We are so very grateful for the continuing outpour of love and support from our community,” she said.
Brannon’s longtime friend, Renee Philpott, created a GoFundMe campaign to help the family raise money to rebuild their stable and business, Fox56 reported.
“Everyone’s thoughts were just what can we do to help?,” Philpott told the TV station. “How can we be there to support them? I’ve seen in the past, with other emergency situations in the horse business, how quickly people want to donate money and help, and that’s really the best part of our horse community, is how quickly everyone will jump in, and is willing to help, whether it’s money, or being the boots on the ground, and the hard work that it takes to rebuild something like this.”
Other visitors of Brannon Stables shared memories of their trips to the property and offered condolences for the family’s loss.
“I made so many friends while there but it’s also where I met Fish,” Kayla Mack wrote in a Facebook post. “Fish was an amazing horse and was the horse I showed for my first year as an amateur. He made me into a better rider and gave me that true big show horse experience. He was the biggest love bug and always gave 110 percent in the ring.”
The equine facility provides an array of services to those in the surrounding area, concentrating on training, lessons, breeding and all aspects of the equine industry, according to its Facebook page.
Over $50,000 has been raised through the Brannon Stables GoFundMe campaign as of Monday morning, working toward a goal of $100,000.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.