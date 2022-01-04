Dr. Rosemary Allen has been named Georgetown College’s 26th president and its first woman president.
“GeorgetownCollege has been my home, and the College community has been my family, for nearly 38 years,” Allen said. “I will do everything in my power to protect and advance the College, and I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as its 26th president.”
Allen was named Acting President in October following the dismissal of William Jones, who has been accused of sexual assault by a college employee. The “Acting” was removed effective Jan. 1, 2022 by the Board of Trustees.
“Dr. Rosemary Allen was the clear choice as Georgetown’s next president,” said Robert L. Mills, Board of Trustees Chairman. “Through her longstanding commitment to Georgetown — first as a faculty and later as Provost — she has demonstrated with distinction the outstanding qualities we desire as president to lead the school."
Allen was the college’s first woman Provost/Dean assuming that position in 2004. In that position she administered the graduate and undergraduate academic programs, as well as all academic support functions. She has taught in the classroom, served as faculty advisor for the Fulbright Program where she has mentored 38 grant recipients since 1990. She has served as the college’s institutional liaison to the Southern Association of Colleges and School Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), which is the accrediting body for degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. She founded and has served as chair of Georgetown College’s Honors Program from 2001-2004. Allen has also served as chair of the English Department, chair of humanities, faculty advisor for The Georgetonian student newspaper, faculty representative to the board of trustees, coordinator of the faculty forum, and twice has served as the college’s acting president.
“Having known Dr. Allen as a colleague, friend and supervisor for 26 years, I am delighted to learn that the Trustees have rewarded her long-standing loyalty and service to this institution with the presidency of Georgetown College,” said Clifford Wargelin, professor of history and chair of the college’s faculty. “She brings stability and great ability to this position at a crucial time.”