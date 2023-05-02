SADIEVILLE — Several drainage improvement projects were proposed at the regular meeting of the Sadieville City Commission on April 25.
Three improvement projects were introduced with one being a multi-phase project taking place on Angle Avenue.
Commissioner of Streets, Sidewalks, and Trails Eric Freeman started by talking about the Vine Street project and issues on Vine Street.
“The rock (that is being) used (on Vine Street) needs to be a bigger rock,” Freeman said. “By using a bigger rock, you can hold things in place, and it will create a dam and allow us to control the water flow instead of causing the water flow to cease and roll over onto the road.”
The goal of the Vine Street project is to use the bigger rock to guide the water into the drain that runs along Roberts Lane, Freeman said.
The second project Freeman spoke about is on the other side of Pike Street at Angle Avenue. Freeman has broken that project down into two phases.
“The first phase is to go up to where that residency is that looks like all the rock is coming down that roadway and put the bigger rock through there and create a water system,” Freeman said about the Angle Avenue project. “There (are) no dams that are going to be necessary to control the water, the bigger rock will take care of that.”
Angle Avenue runs downhill to Pike Street and when it rains, a lot of runoff is seen over there.
“The problem is the (runoff) that comes down through there is astronomical because it is the wrong size rock,” he said. “If we take the gravel out and put the right rock in, what it will do, is allow for the water to flow into that drain and do what it’s supposed to.”
The second phase of the Angle Avenue project is cleaning out the drainage, as it is about three-fourths clogged towards the front, Freeman said.
The third project Freeman proposed is a project to regrade the rock behind the Sadieville Police Station at Veteran’s Park.
The water up there is pooling, creating a gulley, and causing the area behind the station to flood, he said.
No project has a determined starting date as Freeman sorted them in order of priority to the city.
The commission approved the money for Freeman to get started with the first two projects during the meeting.
The commission also spoke about raising city employee wages.
“At some point, we need to look into getting the police department up to where it should be,” Commissioner Jennifer Halsey said. “We are way below that amount.”
Maintenance and city clerk will need raises as well, Halsey said.
Budget season is coming up for Sadieville, Mayor Wagoner proposed working on that for the fiscal year coming up.
They will work on that in the upcoming city commission workshop on May 10.
Commissioner Halsey also brought up voting centers in Sadieville city limits.
“(Scott County Board of Elections) won’t change it, I already called, and they won’t change it,” Mayor Wagoner said.
“We’ve got folks coming in, seniors, on oxygen, it’s not right,” Halsey said.
Currently, Northern Elementary is designated as the voting center for Sadieville residents.
Scott County’s Election Board cited not being able to get the workers for a voting center in Sadieville, Mayor Wagoner said.
This will also be discussed in the May 10 workshop.
In other city business:
—Approved the purchase of AED supplies;
—Approved purchasing new keys and locks for city properties;
—Approved $100 to purchase maintenance t-shirts;
—Approved purchase of two caboose lights for the caboose at Warring Pavilion;
—Passed order 2023-04, establishing superintendency of departments within Sadieville, including roles of Mayor Pro Tempore and all department heads;
—Passed ordinance 2023-01, establishing the collection of property taxes;
—Approved $100 for Commissioner Freeman’s business cards as commissioner;
—Approved $500 to check out the computer used by the city clerk at city hall.