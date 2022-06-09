Scott County election officials held a drawing for ballot positions Thursday for the November general election.
Candidates had the opportunity to draw from the glass jar, but none elected to do so. The drawing was streamed live on the Scott County Clerk’s Facebook page.
Participating in the drawing were Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson, Chief Deputy Clerk Kenna Portwood, Election Coordinator Amber Hoffman and Deputy Clerk Kris Koone.
The drawing order was based either on the date of filing or in non-partisan races the order of finish in the May primary.
The ballot positions are as follows:
Georgetown mayor: Burney Jenkins, David Lusby
Georgetown city council: Sonja Wilkins Brent, Jeremy Emerson, Connie Tackett, Danny Hilliard, Angela Stangle, Millie Butcher Conway, Willow Hambrick, Stephen D. Price, Alonzo Allen, Nathaniel Price, Tammy Lusby-Mitchell, Greg Hampton, Todd Stone, Mark Showalter, Dean Strong and Mark Cook.
Stamping Ground mayor: Keith Todd Murphy
Stamping Ground city commission: David E. Clark, Billy Swartz, Kendra Headen Murphy and Jennifer Murphy Jones.
Sadieville mayor: Brian Reese, Robbie L. Wagoner and Kimberly M. White.
Sadieville city commissioner: Jean Epperson-Stanley, Debra Stamper, Victor Stanley, Jennifer C. Halsey and Joshua Adam Cornett.
Unexpired term of Scott County Board of Education, District 2: Wendy L. Young, Judith Littleton Boggs and Leah F. Sanders.
Board of Education, District 4: Becky Nelson and Stephen Smith.
Board of Education, District 5: Christopher Logan, Elizabeth Crossley, April Baker, Eleanor Ratliff, Stephanie Watson Powers, Marijean Long.
Soil & Water Supervisor: Robert Haley Conway and M. Keith Tingle.
Corinth mayor: Charles Delaney Bishop
Corinth city commissioner: Kathy McNabb, Jessica Ratliff-Beach and Darrin Billiter.
Positions for state and constitutional positions will be determined by the Secretary of State office.
