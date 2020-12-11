A “dream come true” becomes a reality today (Friday) when the final leg of the bypass opens.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather, who was also mayor in 1985 when the city took the very first steps towards the bypass’ first leg. “This has been a dream we’ve been working on for 30 years.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the final section of the bypass connecting Long Lick Pike to U.S. 25 will open Friday afternoon — five months ahead of schedule.
Construction of the final five-mile section of the bypass began in February 2019 and was scheduled to be completed in May 2021. There were several delays on the project including a slowdown due to the pandemic and discussions regarding the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Long Lick Pike and the bypass. The Scott County Fiscal Court pushed for the roundabout due to safety concerns. The intersection is between Scott County and Great Crossing high schools, and plans for a new SCHS will be located on the new leg of the bypass. The roundabout opened to traffic on Aug. 14.
“It’s exciting to know that the final leg of the 460 bypass is complete,” said State Sen. Damon Thayer. “It’s been a long-held goal of our community leaders to complete the loop around Georgetown, Kentucky’s fastest growing city.”
Former Scott County judge-executive George Lusby and current judge-executive Joe Pat Covington each said they were pleased and excited at the completion of the pass.
“Good infrastructure is a key part of building a better Kentucky for citizens and businesses,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This bypass will provide a faster, safer route around the city and support economic development for existing and prospective businesses who rely on efficient transportation links to move both goods and people.
“The completion of this transformational project is welcome news for Scott County travelers who will enjoy it for decades to come,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “It provides a more efficient access to a new high school and nearby recreational activities and the county park.”
This final leg of the bypass cost about $12.9 million and was awarded to Nally & Gibson with Hamilton Hinkle. The construction includes two travel lanes with paved shoulders. Although the bypass will be open to traffic, corrective work may continue through May.
Projected traffic volume is 12,000 cars per day by 2036.
