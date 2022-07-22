library

Kiwanis Lunch Club of Georgetown member Janet Hickman (seated) with SCPL Youth Service Manager, Roseann Polashek, after delivering a donation of new, packaged underwear for the ‘Drop Your Drawers’ program.

 Photo Courtesy of The SCPL

The Scott County Public Library is asking Scott Countians to “drop their drawers” — meaning drop off donations of new packages of underpants at the library.

The underwear is being donated to Scott County Schools, which will divide the total donation between the schools’ family resource centers.

