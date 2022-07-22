The Scott County Public Library is asking Scott Countians to “drop their drawers” — meaning drop off donations of new packages of underpants at the library.
The underwear is being donated to Scott County Schools, which will divide the total donation between the schools’ family resource centers.
“It is important that early learning sets up our children for a bright future,” SCPL Youth Services Manager Roseann Polashek said. “But not having proper clothing and food are both barriers to learning.
“Schools already do meals, but kids need clean underwear and clothing, too. At-risk families might not provide them, or the underwear might not fit, or the underwear might not be clean because they don’t have money for the laundromat this week. Or anxiety may cause bathroom accidents. This really struck me. How can a child sit in class and learn if they are self-conscious or unclean?”
The Drop Your Drawers program is in its sixth year, starting in 2016, skipping 2020 due to COVID.
“I heard about it through an email that originated with JC Morgan from the Campbell County Library,” Polashek said on the program’s origins. “When I received [the e-mail] that other libraries were doing this program in Kentucky I reached out to our local FRC in a nearby school to ask them if our county had the same need, and they said a resounding ‘Yes! We need underwear all the time.’”
Polashek got the greenlight from SCPL administration for the collection box right away.
“We are glad to be part of this worthy cause,” Polashek said.
Donations are being collected through the first week of September.
“After that, anyone can call their local school and ask for the Family Resource Centers to see if they are in need of further supplies throughout the school year,” Polashek said. “Of course, teachers are always in need of basic supplies like glue and pencils, but underwear is also important!”
Drop Your Drawers is just one of the library’s annual clothing drives.
“In case anyone misses this underwear donation opportunity, join us in the month of December when the SCPL Youth Department collects new (and handmade) hats, mittens, scarves and socks on our Mitten Tree, with donations going to places such as the AMEN House and the school FRCS, as well,” Polashek said.
Brett Smith can be reached at bsmith@news-graphic.com.