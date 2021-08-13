A young man drowned while fishing Wednesday night, and a factory worker was killed early Thursday morning in unrelated deaths.
Daniel Tommy Jackson, 23, drowned Wednesday while fishing at a neighbors’ lake on Duvall Station Road, said Scott County Coroner John Goble. Jackson was fishing when he had a seizure and drowned in about three feet of water, the coroner said.
An Orbis Corporation worker died Thursday morning about 5:30 when he climbed into a plastic injection molding machine that had locked up. All safety features were used, but a pin holding the machine broke and it fell on the man, Goble said. He died instantly.
The victim was from Owenton and was in his 60s, Goble said. His name was not released pending notification of the next of kin.
