The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is continuing its investigation into the drowning of a 26-year-old man at Great Crossing Park on May 5.
Details of the investigation have not released, but it is ongoing, said Nathan Brooks, a program director at the state department. Witnesses or anyone with information should the incident should contact Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife at 800-25-ALERT, or if you wish to remain anonymous text KFWLAW 847411 (tip411).
Eduardo Ponce and his fiancé were kayaking on Elkhorn Creek at about 6 p.m. when the swift water pushed the couple over the dam. Ponce was eventually pulled from the water, but pronounced dead at Georgetown Community Hospital. His fiancé was also taken to the hospital, treated and released. An autopsy was conducted by the state examiner’s office on Ponce, but details have not been released.
Authorities did not release the name of Ponce’s fiancé.
The couple planned to marry in July.
At last Monday’s Georgetown City Council meeting Adam Prather, a witness to the incident, addressed the council.
“I was present and assisted as I could for nearly one hour, as many courageous men and women worked to save Mr. Ponce and his fiancé,” Prather said. “Sadly, to all our efforts to rescue Mr. Ponce, we failed.
“I pray such an event never occurs again at Great Crossing Park. Today, I feel it is my responsibility for a call to action to prevent future outcomes of this nature. I don’t have any experience as a rescue professional, but I understand advanced training is required to become proficient in your abilities. I am thankful for the Georgetown Emergency Service personnel and all they do. However, as an observer last Wednesday, it was apparent that there were opportunities for training that could have increased the success rate of the operation.
“Although, not all rescue attempts can be successful, rescue personnel should be provided with the best training and equipment to perform the service to the best they are able. Additionally, perhaps increase awareness for signage or markings on the boat ramp to potentially deter visitors to the park to be susceptible to those dangerous conditions.”
Mayor Tom Prather, no relation to the guest, offered condolences but said Georgetown first responders were not called to the scene.
“The Georgetown Fire Department Rescue Squad was not called, “ said the mayor. “We were never notified. We have a swift water team. We’ve had a swift water teams fully trained and certified for over 20 years. We were not called the other evening. Even though we understand there was a delay in the response, we were not called even as a backup.
“I don’t know that we could have effected a different outcome, but we do have that training and we’re real proud of it.”
Georgetown and Scott County have a mutual emergency aid agreement, but it pertains only to fire events, officials said. First responders typically wait for a call for help from other departments before responding outside their jurisdiction.
City council member Greg Hampton said he was a co-worker of Ponce and that he was popular and well-liked.
Due to recent rains, the water on Elkhorn Creek was especially treacherous on the day Ponce died, Brooks said.
“The water flow was too strong for them,” he said.
At the time of the accident the water flow near the dam was 2,260 cubic feet per second, compared to a normal water flow of 200 cubic feet per second, Brooks said. The water’s gauge height was over seven feet, compared to a normal gauge height of 4.6 feet, he said.
Conditions on state waterways can be found by accessing https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ky/nwis/rt. The water gauge is located on Elkhorn Creek near Cardome.
The state Fish and Wildlife Department is investigating the possible removal of the dam at Great Crossing, at least partially due to the hazardous conditions created by low-head dams. Low-head dams can be deceivingly dangerous as normally the water can appear to be calm and inviting, but when water flow increases strong undercurrents are created and victims can be pushed or pulled in a circular cycle towards the dam.
A low-head dam is a barrier that spans the width of a creek or river that alters the characteristics of water and typically results in a change in the height of the creek or river.
No decision has been made on the future of the Great Crossing Dam, Brooks said.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Fire Department and Scott County EMS responded to the scene.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.