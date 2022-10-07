Druen

Druen is the founder and captain of the Georgetown Gentlemen vintage baseball team.

 Photo Submitted

Tommy Druen, senior policy advisor to the Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives, has lived in Georgetown for over 20 years. 

He moved to Scott County in 2001 after taking a job in Frankfort as a policy analyst while dating a Georgetown College student, Erin, who would eventually become his wife. 

