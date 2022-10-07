Tommy Druen, senior policy advisor to the Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives, has lived in Georgetown for over 20 years.
He moved to Scott County in 2001 after taking a job in Frankfort as a policy analyst while dating a Georgetown College student, Erin, who would eventually become his wife.
“I was driving back and forth between Frankfort and Georgetown almost everyday anyway, and I preferred Georgetown,” he said.
Working in public policy wasn’t always Druen’s plan though.
“When I went to college, I had plans on being an orthodontist. And then I met biology and biology didn’t like me, so we parted ways, and I became a history and government major. Then after that, I always had political interest, always had interest in policy and the legislative process. I kind of lucked into a job that I promised to be here for a year. And luckily, that’s turned into 21 years now.
“Every day is a little bit different because there’s always just a ton of different issues that are coming before the General Assembly, and not only is every day different, but then every year is because we’ll pass the legislation that’s pending that year or not, and then it’ll essentially move on to different subjects after that. So it’s great when you’ve got a diversity of interest. I always joke and tell people, you know, jack of all trades and master of none when it comes to policy.
“There’s a lot of reading and research with it. But then there’s the aspect of, you know, some of the cool places that I’ve been able to be or people I’ve met just through this. Several years ago, Magic Johnson was here in Frankfort talking about some diabetes legislation. And I was able to be in a room with Magic Johnson so that’s pretty cool.
In his spare time Druen stays busy as an active community member. In addition to being a member of the board of directors of Ward Hall, a member of the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce and a deacon and member of Georgetown Baptist Church, Druen is the founder and captain of the Georgetown Gentlemen vintage baseball team.
“One day I was flipping through ESPN and saw a vintage baseball game. And they were playing just in a hay field. And I’m like, oh, we’ve got a hay field at Ward Hall, so we ended up hosting a game for quite a while.”
Druen said he put off the idea of staring a Georgetown team because he had two young kids and the timing didn’t seem right.
“And then the pandemic hit. And everybody gets their pandemic projects and one of mine was starting a baseball team, because I realized that I was in my mid 40s. And if I was ever going to do it, the time was drawing nigh. So we started that up, and we played last fall and we’ve been playing a full season this year. It’s a lot of fun.”
Another little-known fact about Druen is that he is a prolific juggler.
“That is a skill I picked up at a camp when I was in middle school. And I can juggle bowling pins, rings, all stars, pretty much you name it.”
Druen said he would like to see the people of Scott County and Georgetown getting more involved in the community.
“I think we’re running the risk of becoming a bedroom community of Lexington,” he said.
“We’ve got a lot of people that, you know, they work in Lexington, they do all their recreational stuff in Lexington, they just basically sleep in Georgetown, and I’d like to see them become more involved and really embrace their town.”
For Druen the countryside is one of the best parts of the county. He said he loves driving the country roads, “especially in the rural areas of the county and just seeing the beauty of Central Kentucky.”