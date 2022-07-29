church

The Dry Run Baptist Church announced on Monday that they will close permanently.

 News-Graphic Photo by Elizabeth Morey

David Barron, the network ministry director for the Central Kentucky Network of Baptists, said that low attendance and finances were contributing factors in the decision to close Dry Run Baptist Church after Pastor Rob Ginter announced that he was leaving for another position in Frankfort.

Barron said Dry Run, like many churches, has seen a decline in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He believes around 20 people were attending the church when the decision was made to close and that the church property has been turned over to the Central Kentucky Network of Baptists with the intention of “replanting” or allowing a new church to take over the property.

