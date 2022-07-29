David Barron, the network ministry director for the Central Kentucky Network of Baptists, said that low attendance and finances were contributing factors in the decision to close Dry Run Baptist Church after Pastor Rob Ginter announced that he was leaving for another position in Frankfort.
Barron said Dry Run, like many churches, has seen a decline in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He believes around 20 people were attending the church when the decision was made to close and that the church property has been turned over to the Central Kentucky Network of Baptists with the intention of “replanting” or allowing a new church to take over the property.
“When [Rob Ginter] made the announcement that he was leaving, the church met together and decided they wanted to see viable opportunities there for the future,” said Barron. “And I don’t think that they felt like they could afford a full-time or even a part-time pastor for very long anyway… it felt like the best gospel advancement for the kingdom was to close and turn the facility over to the Central Kentucky Network of Baptists. So they made contact with the network, started looking at options of what they can do and they made a decision to close the doors and sign the facilities over so that the network could then seek other viable options such as replanting a new congregation in that facility.”
Barron said the decision to close was very difficult and emotional for the members involved.
“They were trying to do the best that they could do. They were serving every Sunday. They were pouring their lives into the church, those that were coming there. And so yeah, they made a very difficult decision,” he said. “The death of a church is obviously extremely emotional. As people have been there for many years and served and, you know, it is like the death of a family member, and so to talk about those things is very difficult.
“It’s a 222-year-old church that closed it’s doors, and it grieves them. It grieves denomination leaders, it grieves people who have served in that church for years, who attended… anybody with a connection to that church, right, it hurts. And so I think their desire is just to say, let’s remember, the good that has happened.
No details are known of how soon the property could reopen under a new church but Barron said another Southern Baptist Church will go on the property eventually.
“Replanting could be anything. It could be a new congregation. It could be an expanding church, right, a church that’s looking to grow. Could be a church that’s a startup that is maybe moving out of a house…that just looks like a new congregation being established in that place. So all those are options.”