Georgetown Police are reporting that just before 5 a.m. Friday the Shell gas station on E. Main was burglarized.
"The unknown subject threw a concrete block through the glass door and entered the store," GPD wrote in a Facebook post. "While inside, the subject stole merchandise which included cigarettes and lottery tickets."
Police say it appears he fled on foot.
"The suspect was wearing blue tennis shoes," GPD said.
If you have information, call Georgetown Police at 502-863-7820. "You can also submit tips using the Tip 411 app," GPD said. "Officer A. Miller is the investigating officer."