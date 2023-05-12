With a partnership between Grail, LLC and Georgetown Fire Department (GFD), any eligible active or retired GFD firefighter was able to use Grail’s multi-cancer early detection test.
Able to detect over 50 cancer types, the test is done by a blood draw, according to a press release.
“The City of Georgetown and the Georgetown Fire Department made history today (Wednesday) as more than 30 current and former firefighters participated in KY’s first multi-cancer early detection test,” Georgetown Fire Department said in Facebook post. “We want to thank the city and state leaders who participated today, as well as the entire team from Grail, LLC who helped make today’s historical event a success.”
The Galleri test detects fragments of DNA in the blood that have been “shed” by cancer cells, the release states. The test then can locate the source of the signal in the body.
Cancer is a leader in cause of death of firefighters, GFD Chief Tim Thompson said.
“By offering the Galleri test to our firefighters and retirees, we hope to improve early diagnoses and outcomes for our critical first responders,” Thompson said.
“Firefighting settings are complex and contain various hazardous substances,” according to the Center for Disease Control website. “Firefighters can be exposed to hundreds of different chemicals in the form of gases, vapors, and particulates. Some of these chemical substances are known or suspected to cause cancer. Some of these hazardous substances are byproducts of combustion or burning, such as benzene and formaldehyde. Others come from the materials burning or in the fire debris, such as asbestos from older structures.”
Early detection for firefighters is critical, said Dr. Lee Ricketts.
According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, cancer caused 66% of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters between 2002 and 2019.