GFD

Mayor Burney Jenkins and GFD Chief Tim Thompson.

 Photo courtesy of Georgetown Fire Department Facebook

With a partnership between Grail, LLC and Georgetown Fire Department (GFD), any eligible active or retired GFD firefighter was able to use Grail’s multi-cancer early detection test. 

Able to detect over 50 cancer types, the test is done by a blood draw, according to a press release.  

