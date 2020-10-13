Early in-person voting for Scott County begins today at the Scott County Public Library.
Voters from any county precinct can vote in-person at the library from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. The hours may be adjusted based upon voter turnout, according to the Scott County Clerk’s Office. There are some 25 ballot versions in Scott County, including city, county and senate and state representative districts, but each one will be available at the library.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election was Oct. 5. Since Dec. 31, 2019, Scott County has picked up almost 2,000 new voters with some 44,773 people registered to vote in Scott County for the Nov. 3 election day, according to the Scott County Clerk’s Office.
Georgetown voters will be deciding among 15 candidates for the city council after former council member Millie Butcher Conway withdrew from the race. Candidates for the council include all eight incumbents, Tammy Lusby Mitchell, Connie Tackett, Karen Tingle-Sames, David Lusby, Mark Showalter, Polly Singer Eardley, Todd Stone and Marvin Thompson as well as Willow Hambrick, Steve Price, Sonja Wilkins Brent, Greg Hampton, Tamara “Mara” Maybry, Dean Strong and Hillary Hunt. (NPC)
Candidates for Stamping Ground City Commission include Jessie Zagaruyka, Robert Jones, Dale L. Perry, David H. Clark and Robert Duncan. (NPC)
Running for Sadieville City Commission are: Debra Stamper, Jennifer Halsey, April Cannon, Brian Reese and Victor Stanley. (NPC)
Corinth City Commission candidates are: Jessica Ratcliff Beach, Darren Biliter, Deanna Caldwell and Vickie Wolfe. City of Corinth commission candidates filed with the Grant County Clerk’s Office. (NPC)
Candidates for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor include: David Raymond McDowell, Roger Quarles, Landin Stadnk and Debbie Osborne. (NPC)
Two Scott County Board of Education seats were up for election this year, but incumbents District One representative Susan Duncan and District two representative Jo Anna Fryman were unchallenged and will be automatically re-elected. (NPC)
Dwayne Ellison, who was appointed to represent the Fifth District on the Scott County Fiscal Court was also unchallenged and will be elected to retain the seat.
