Scott County voters have embraced early voting with more than 4,500 ballots cast during last week’s three-day early voting period.
In addition to the early voting ballots, over 1,104 absentee ballots were requested with almost 700 already returned.
And today is Election Day.
In 2020, some 65 percent of Scott County’s registered voters cast a ballot, the second base in the county’s history. The highest was in 2008, when 68.3 percent of the county’s registered voters participated in the election. Both were presidential elections.
As of Nov. 1, Scott County had 46,060 registered voters., according to the Board of Elections. With the early voting and absentee returns, it appears almost 11 percent of the county’s voters have already cast a ballot.
Mid-term elections typically do not generate as much interest among voters as presidential elections, but in Scott County the race for circuit court judge between incumbent Katie Gabhart and former judge Rob Johnson has generated heat and interest. The race for the Georgetown mayor and city council always garners high interest within the city, but a lot of focus statewide is also on Amendment 2, regarding abortion.
Polls opened this morning Tuesday, at 6 and will remain open until 6 p.m. Voters can return to their traditional voting precincts or the central voting center at the Scott County Public Library. Anyone from any precinct can vote at the library. For more voting information call the Scott County Clerk’s Office at 502-863-7875, option 5, or visit the clerk’s Facebook page or website at www.scottcountyclerk.com or refer to the News-Graphic’s election print edition published Tuesday, Nov. 1 and still available at the newspaper’s office at 1481 Cherry Blossom Way.
For full election results Tuesday evening, watch the News-Graphic’s website at www.news-graphic.com.