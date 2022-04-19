Cleanup events in downtown Georgetown and along Cherry Blossom Way are among the Earth Day activities scheduled this week.
A “clean sweep” of Main Street in Georgetown will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 20. Volunteers can gather at City Hall.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will host a highway cleaning along Cherry Blossom Way from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Cleanup kits will be provided.
Following the cleanup, a food truck, music and tables will be set up at the Biodiversity Trail Pavilion. Tips will be provided on reducing your carbon footprint. All events are open to the public.
For more Earth Day details visit ToyotaKYEarthDay.com.
Motorists are urged to use caution during these events.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.