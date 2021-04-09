By James Scogin
Georgetown News-Graphic
Much is happening around Stamping Ground in the coming weeks. Among several discussion points at Tuesday’s city commission meeting, upcoming events such as a recycled vehicle race and an essay contest between fifth-graders at Stamping Ground Elementary were brought up.
The recycled vehicle race is being held in celebration of Earth Day, April 22, said Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka. There are two classes and both could win a $100 prize. Class A is for children up to 10 years of age, and class B is for ages 11 to adult. Children are allowed to have parental guidance in construction of the vehicles, according to the event Facebook page. Otherwise cars should be built by the primary participant.
Registration will be day of the event from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at one of the Stamping Ground parks later to be decided.
Fifth-graders at Stamping Ground Elementary are competing in an essay contest where winners will be selected to represent a city commissioner in a meeting and learn what it is commissioners do during the day, Zagaruyka said. The time of the event is still being decided but is expected around early May.
April 2021 has been named by the city as Child Abuse Awareness Month. A resolution was read Tuesday to recognize the move.
“Children are a precious resource,” the resolution read. The city plans to be “active and vigilant” to prevent child abuse.
May 31, the Horsey Hundred will make its way through Stamping Ground, the commission announced. They warn of bikers being on the roads early and to watch out for experienced bicyclists taking the route backwards through town after they have finished.
The City of Stamping Ground is looking into providing Gatorade to participants at water break stations, they said. The commission plans to make sure the bicycle pump at the park is in order.
Code enforcement was also a hot topic Tuesday. The signing of an interlocal agreement between Scott County, Stamping Ground and Sadieville was presented, but it was brought to the commission’s attention that a budget has not been seen for the agreement, they said.
Commissioner David Clark questioned the need for code enforcement in Stamping Ground, but Commissioner Dale Perry said code enforcement is needed in terms of safety and an unbiased third-party coming in and upholding ordinances.
A question commissioners had for code enforcement is, what should the City of Stamping Ground be on the lookout for in terms of code enforcement?
Clark and other commissioners look forward to learning more about what code enforcement offers and they say it is important code enforcement officers and the City of Stamping Ground “get to know one another better.”
Other items discussed Tuesday are:
— Citizens are concerned of semis blocking roadways and driveways as they drop off loads at businesses.
— Cleaning of local property was discussed.
— Volunteer Firefighter Insurance Service document needs a signature.
— An overview of money transferred in and out of city savings was presented.
— Commissioners discussed the need of barrels for flowers downtown. Potting soil and liners will be needed for the barrels. $1,500 is being allocated for the soil and liners. The commission also needs someone to manage watering the flowers.
— A Stamping Ground City Commission Facebook page was discussed.
— An update on the city commission website is needed.
— Holiday banners to be hung downtown for graduating seniors, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other holidays were discussed.
— The Buffalo Springs Park porta-potty will be unlocked.
— A tree at the park is needing to be cut down. Expected cost is just over $1,000 for removal.
— An application for a grant to receive park mulch has been started.
— A Stamping Ground business directory draft was presented.
— Buffalo Spirits is to open in Stamping Ground next week.
— AT&T hotspots were a topic of discussion. Mayor Keith Murphy hopes to talk with Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner.
— Stamping Ground Police had 82 calls for service and three citations issued last month.
— The police department is starting to look into the hiring of a full-time and possible part-time officer.
— Stamping Ground Fire Department is applying for two possible grants to provide headsets and backpacks.
— Extrication training is planned to begin soon for firefighters.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.