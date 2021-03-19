STAMPING GROUND — Community in Action is working to put on an Easter egg hunt for the community.
Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m., there will be eggs spread out across Buffalo Springs Park for those interested in participating, said Stamping Ground Community in Action co-founder Ashleigh Perry.
For those who aren’t wanting to get out in public quite yet, there will be roughly 100 bags filled with eggs for community members to pick up and take home for their own Easter egg hunt.
Stamping Ground City Commission is working with Community in Action to provide eggs and candy, Perry said.
For more information on the Easter egg hunt, visit Stamping Ground Community in Action on Facebook.
Stamping Ground Community in Action works with members of the community to put on the Easter egg hunt and Buffalo Daze, a community festival held the first Saturday in October.
