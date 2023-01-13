white coats

A white coat ceremony was held for Elkhorn Crossing School biomedical science students.

 News-Graphic Photo By Ezra Inman

A white coat ceremony; what to most who are not in the medical field see as a mundane event means the highest honor before venturing out into the medical field. A celebration of hard work and dedication, a reminder of their prowess to succeed, along with the hardships they’ve faced. The white coat represents a beacon of achievement that each one of these students endured to get to where they are right now.

Elkhorn Crossing School (ECS) biomedical science students were awarded white coats, patches and stethoscopes during a ceremony held at the school Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you