A white coat ceremony; what to most who are not in the medical field see as a mundane event means the highest honor before venturing out into the medical field. A celebration of hard work and dedication, a reminder of their prowess to succeed, along with the hardships they’ve faced. The white coat represents a beacon of achievement that each one of these students endured to get to where they are right now.
Elkhorn Crossing School (ECS) biomedical science students were awarded white coats, patches and stethoscopes during a ceremony held at the school Monday.
ECS Principal John Knoll opened the ceremony, while State Representative Phillip Pratt and Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Emmons were also in attendance to be honored.
“It’s a feeling like no other (to see students reach this achievement.) The sheer excitement I get seeing (the students) and the level of pride I feel for how well they’ve all done individually and as groups through the years is unfathomable,” said Dr. Julye Adams, faculty over biomedical sciences at ECS.
Seniors received patches, sophomores are given white coats and freshmen are given stethoscopes.
Seniors Morgan Maldonado, Brenna Otis and Nicole Richards, who helped host the event, all hope to continue in the medical field, they said.
Dr. Adams encourages her students who wish to continue education and follow the medical path to read and think, as they are important to the job.
“With the way that the medical field is changing everyday with new accomplishments, something you wanna do is stay up to date on everything, never stop reading so that you can keep yourself leveled with everything new,” Adams said. “Always give yourself time to think, your analysis on everything is crucially important.”
Both Pratt and Emmons provided insight, knowledge and mentorship for students, said Dr. Adams. They were awarded white coats for their contributions.