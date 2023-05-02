The playground at Ed Davis Park will receive a facelift thanks to a $250,000 grant through the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund, announced Gov. Andy Beshear last week.
The grant will be used to replace the existing playground equipment at the park.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking paths and brining recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.
“Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe and well-maintained outdoor spaces to enjoy with their family,” Beshear said. “These funds have been improving our parks for years, and we’re starting to see projects come to fruition that I recommended at the start of my administration.
“We’ll continue to make our public parks a priority across Kentucky.”
In be eligible for these grant applications must be first approved by the state Department of Local Government and then pass a federal review by the national Park Review.
Several neighboring communities also received grants including:
—A $100,000 grant to the Bourbon County Fiscal Court to complete development at the new Bourbon County Park. The work will include construction of a basketball court, two tennis courts and two pickle ball courts.
—A $150,000 grant to improve East Frankfort Park by replacing an old volleyball court with a basketball court, two tennis courts, three pickle ball courts, new lighting, fencing and sidewalks.
—$125,000 grant to the Woodford Fiscal Court to build a new picnic pavilion at the Huntertown Community Interpretive Park.