Members of Waymon Chapel (Little Brick) and the Boston area heard Scott County Parks and Recreation Director Kim Rice speak about expected updates to Ed Davis (Boston) Park.
Those of Boston also expressed ideas and concerns related to changes.
Through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Scott County Parks and Recreation received a grant to improve Ed Davis (Boston) Park.
The project has been a two year process, Rice said.
“Land and Water is a 50-50 match between the Department of Interior and whoever the local source is,” she said. “In this case, because this is City property, it’s with the City of Georgetown. The maximum (that) you can apply for with a Land and Water grant is $500,000, which means $250,000 from the City and $250,000 from the Department of Interior.”
The process to get the grant started late 2020, Rice said.
“That playground (at Ed Davis/Boston Park) is now 22 years old,” she said. “It’s not the oldest in our system. It is the second oldest in our system. But, it has needed some love (for) a long time.”
Playgrounds are expected to last 12 to 15 years, Rice said. Brooking Park is the oldest in the system.
“We have been awarded the grant through the state,” she said. “Now it goes to the federal level.”
Groundbreaking on the park is expected around October, Rice said.
“We did have a playground design day out here with the kids that was really good,” she said. “We had about 40 kids show up and they talked about different types of playgrounds, and they did their little drawings of what they would like to see.”
The playground footprint is not expanding, Rice said, but the position of the playground may shift due to drainage issues.
Rice wants people’s voices to be heard in the needs of area parks.
“We are at a pivotal moment right now in Parks and Recreation where we are working on our comprehensive master plan,” she said. “What that is, it’s an eight month process that gets community feedback, community engagement. We’ll have public meetings. We already have surveys that are out to try and get feedback from all over Scott County on what direction we want to see Parks and Rec go.”
The plan will set priorities for the next five to 10 years, Rice said.
In other notes:
• Lines for safety lights will be buried. Lights will remain.
• Boston citizens think bathrooms at Ed Davis/Boston Park should be open 24 hours and the porta-johns removed.
• Boston area members hope to see more representation within the park.
• Citizens want to fully rename Ed Davis Park back to Boston Park.
• Boston area members suggest Ed Davis Learning Center have more learning programs and be looked at as a community center.