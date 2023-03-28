Daniel Graham is a local artist and luthier. His shop is lined with banjos, wall art and the various materials one may want to use building instruments, or more.
Graham has made over 30 instruments, 21 of those being banjos, he said. He has also built three four-string guitars, three dulcimers, and four violins.
Graham began building instruments as a way to work his mind and keep learning because he knows the effects Alzheimers has had on his family, he said. He found different studies explaining that constantly learning something like a language (or building instruments) curbs the effects.
Originally, Graham wanted to learn to build a guitar, but he turned to banjos at the suggestion of a guitarist friend who said, “If you make a banjo and it’s slightly off, it is a quirky, fun banjo. If you make a guitar (that is) slightly off, it’s just a really bad guitar.”
One of the banjos Graham made was for fellow luthier John Ryster. Graham made Ryster a banjo in exchange for banjo lessons, he said.
After making a couple of banjos and learning to play, Graham started seeing the instruments as art pieces.
“I like the idea that these are handmade objects that have story or a purpose,” Graham said. “I like making all different types and experimenting with them, because it’s not like a guitar. Where there are rules to a guitar, there are no rules to a banjo.”
All of Graham’s banjos are different in design and range in size. He built one banjo from a tea kettle he found while out shopping with his family.
“There was also something interesting to me about like—early banjos were made by people with a pocket knife,” Graham said. “They’re not high end instruments.
“They can be, but at its core it’s this kind of like making it for yourself.”
Banjos were originally brought over to America by enslaved Africans, according to the North Carolina Arboretum website.
“There is a direct correlation between the Trans-Atlantic slave trade—especially as it moved from Africa to the Caribbean into North America—and the banjo,” said Dr. Rex Ellis of the Smithsonian Institution in a Kentucky Studies video.
Graham has also served as apprentice to luthier Tommy Case through the Kentucky Arts Council. Together they made violins.
“I started making violins a couple years ago,” Graham said. “I’m the same way with that. I don’t make them very normal. I think they have different purposes than (just) instruments. That’s just me as an artist. …
“I think there is something beautiful about making something and playing it versus just making it and have it sit around.”
Each connection to each instrument is different, he said. A banjo made to learn on is different than a banjo made for someone else.
“For me, (building a banjo) starts with a unique idea,” Graham said. “Like this tea kettle banjo, it was walking through an antique store with my family. We were just goofing around a little bit and I was like, ‘Man, that looks like a banjo.’ …
“It takes like some sort of little spark of some kind.”
Graham makes his banjos from scratch, he said. The only thing bought for his banjos are strings.
“From there, it becomes what I want (the banjo) to feel like or look like, and that will dictate what I need (to make the banjo).”
The banjo’s name has changed throughout history, as well.
“You hear names like akonting, like ngoni, like xalam and then in the Americas, you hear banjar. You hear banjung,” Ellis said. “It is an instrument that transforms as it moves from one diaspora point to another diaspora point, coming finally into the Americas.”
Resources are important in making a banjo, Graham said, but “you don’t need a lot.”
“To make a banjo, you could make it with a pocket knife and a scrap of wood,” he said. “You don’t need a lot of fancy stuff.”
Making a banjo just takes time.