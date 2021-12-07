STAMPING GROUND — Twenty-three homes, a tobacco barn, fences and numerous trees were damaged as a small tornado blew through this small community early Monday morning, striking the same mobile home park that was destroyed in the 1974 tornadoes.
No one was seriously injured.
“The NWS (National Weather Service confirmed EF1 tornado,” said Michael Hennigan, executive director of the Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Services (GSEMS). “(The winds) were 95 mph at the trailer park and 80 mph straight line wind on Duvall Station.”
The tornado and later straight line wind burst apparently followed a path through the county that left tangled electrical wires, downed trees and power outages in its wake. The tornado and high winds came amidst a heavy downpour of rain, which also created areas of high water. First reports came in around 4:30 a.m., Hennigan said. There was no tornado warning issued, and so no advance notification was given to the area, Hennigan said.
“It sounded like a train,” said Stephanie Furnish whose home in Parker Mobile Home Park in Stamping Ground was damaged. “The trailer started moving.”
When it was over, Furnish said items on shelves were spilled onto the floor, the windows in a vehicle were blown out and her home had moved enough off the foundation to snap a water line.
“It was scary,” she said.
A nearby mobile home was stacked atop another mobile home, and several others were severely damaged. Several homes were lifted off their foundations and others were overturned or blown atop another home. Code Enforcement condemned 10 of the 34 trailers in the park and stated half suffered major structural damage and the other half had been moved from their foundation.
“There were four mobile homes severely damaged and another 19 that suffered minor to medium damage — at first glance,” Hennigan said.
The path of destruction spread to Duvall Station Road where residents between 706-to-731 suffered damage, he said.
Michael Hafley’s home was also damaged.
“There was a loud noise,” Hafley said. “We didn’t know what was happening, and then the right side of the house came off. Our garage door folded like a taco.”
Other residents described watching as power transformers began exploding, and electrical lines started spewing fire and sparks as the winds moved through.
At press time officials only identified three people with injuries including an individual who took themselves to the hospital with cuts on their leg, another whose injured arm was treated by paramedics and another who suffered neck injuries.
Kentucky Utilities (KU) reported multiple areas of power outages Monday, forcing Scott County Schools to cancel in-person instruction, and use the day as the academic year’s first Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) day. Some 500 homes in the Stamping Ground area were affected by the power outages, according to KU.
An emergency shelter was established at Stamping Ground Christian Church. The American Red Cross was on he scene helping victims.
Twenty-five homes in the Parker Mobile Home Park were destroyed during the April 3, 1974 tornadoes that left some $20 million in damage in its wake. Some 200 barns and 250 homes were damaged during those storms, as well as Stamping Ground School and all three of the community’s churches were destroyed, according to the Georgetown News.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.