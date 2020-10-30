By Mike Scogin
Georgetown News-Graphic
Through the end of the day Wednesday, some 45 percent of Scott County’s 44,773 registered voters have cast a ballot or sought a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 Election Day, according to Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson.
Some 11,789 voters have cast early in-person ballots at the Scott County Public Library, which will remain open through Election Day. Voters can still cast their ballots early at the library from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Nov. 2 and from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 31. The library will be open on Election Day along with Anne Mason, eastern, Northern, Southern, Stamping Ground and Western elementary schools and Royal Spring Middle School from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at two locations in Scott County — at the courthouse and at the library. Until this election, Kentucky was a state that did not hold early voting, but that changed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In addition to the 11,789 ballots cast in-person, some 8,645 absentee ballots have been requested in Scott County. Of those over 6,000 absentee ballots have already been processed, Johnson said.
There are 20 Scott County absentee ballots that do not have all the signatures or other discrepancies and those voters will be contacted with a letter from the Kentucky Board of Elections, as well as a contact by the clerk’s office. Those voters will be contacted about the ballot and if it is their ballot sign a signature affidavit form and provide a photo identification, Johnson said.
Even with the early voting, however, it could be weeks before all results are known, said Amber Hoffman, county election coordinator.
There are three different deadlines for this election. The first will be 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. After polls close all in-person ballots —cast early and on Election Day — will be tabulated along with all absentee ballots that have been received by the clerk’s office.
The second deadline will be 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 when all mail-in ballots must be received by the Scott County Clerk’s Office. These ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 in order to be eligible.
The third deadline will be 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 when those absentee ballots with mismatched signatures must be “cured.”
All tabulations and totals must be turned into the state Board of Elections by 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.