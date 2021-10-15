October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month and this past week Elizabeth’s Village put on a variety of events to raise awareness and provide education through their “Stop the Silence Stop the Violence” campaign.
Events included a survivor walk and candlelight vigil, a self-defense class and a trauma informed yoga class.
Executive Director Kandice Whitehouse said she was especially moved by the survivor walk, a first this year.
Another unique event was a discussion of media portrayal of relationships. The event was held at Georgetown College and included Georgetown students and Professor Karyn McKenzie of the psychology department. The event focused on portrayals of healthy and unhealthy relationships in the media and discussed the ways in which viewers can become accustomed to unhealthy portrayals of relationships making it harder to identify unhealthy patterns in their own relationships.
“Media is a huge way in which we take in information, and we wanted to take in how we evaluate that,” Whitehouse said.
Elizabeth’s Village, formerly the Scott County Hospitality House, began with the mission to serve the homeless community of Scott County. The organization has since focused its efforts on providing support services to women and children in need of assistance. They operate a transitional home in Georgetown that offers beds to long-term transitional residents in addition to providing case management, support services, after school tutoring and homelessness prevention.
Elizabeth’s Village serves domestic violence survivors by providing legal and housing advocacy and financial assistance.
According to the NCAVD one in three women have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner and two thirds of people who experience injury by an intimate partner do not seek medical attention.
If you or someone you know needs domestic violence assistance call Elizabeth’s Village at 502-603-2116 or go to elizabethsvillage.org for a complete list of their services and contact information.
There is still time to participate in their Stop the Violence Stop the Silence week, this Saturday, October 16 is their Dine to Donate event at McAlister’s Deli from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All day a portion of proceeds from purchase made by Elizabeth’s Village supporters will be donated to Elizabeth’s Village for their regular services and for their domestic violence support services. To participate make a purchase at McAlister’s Deli Restaurant any time on Saturday and make sure to mention that you are there to support Elizabeth’s Village.
