Elizabeth’s Village has purchased a house in Georgetown that will become its future domestic violence shelter.
“Here in Scott County we are currently very low on resources for women and children who are experiencing abuse in their homes,” said Kandice Whitehouse, executive director of Elizabeth’s Village.
Currently the closest domestic violence shelters to Scott County are in Lexington, Frankfort and Richmond.
“Often we get calls from women who are in urgent need of a physical place to go and be safe and unfortunately we have not been able to meet that need yet in our community,” said Whitehouse.
Joni Napier, Elizabeth Village’s advocate for domestic violence victims, agreed and said many women in Scott County are often faced with staying in an abusive relationship, relocating, couch surfing or becoming homeless.
“More often than not we have to turn them away because we don’t have anywhere to put them so we have to tell them that they need to go somewhere else. It’s heartbreaking for us to have to deliver that news and I imagine it’s really heartbreaking for them to hear also,” said Napier.
The purchase of the house was made possible by a grant from the King’s Daughters and Sons Foundation of Kentucky which covered the downpayment, Whitehouse said. Elizabeth Village has launched a capital campaign with a $1.5 million goal and is currently at around 10 percent.
Elizabeth Village’s staff has started working on the house and has been organizing volunteer groups to help as well.
“We’ve been starting renovations, so cleaning out the house, cleaning out the garage, and doing some of the not super-exciting work like getting permits and approvals” said Whitehouse.
There is no timeline when the shelter might be open as many of the renovations are dependent on fundraising progress.
“We have drawn up plans for what the shelter is going to be once it’s all done so that’s exciting,” she said, “And we are starting to schedule volunteer groups to come in and do some projects so that door has been opened up.”
Skilled volunteers are always appreciated but there are jobs for everyone, she said.
Elizabeth’s Village will have a booth at the Scott County Farmer’s Market on opening day and at the Lexington Legends on June 12.
They will host a “Splat Dat” fundraiser Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 414 Gano Ave. Participants can buy a canvas for $5 or bring their own. For a donation of $20 participants get 20 minutes of “splat” painting time. Appropriate attire is recommended. For more information visit the Elizabeth’s Village Facebook page.
For more information on fundraising or to volunteer visit elizabethsvillage.org or call 502-863-0800.
