Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of articles on people and organizations that make a difference in Scott county.
Elizabeth’s Village, formerly the Scott County Hospitality House, began in 2009 with the mission to serve the homeless community of Scott County. The organization has since focused its efforts on providing support services to women and children in need of assistance. Elizabeth’s Village operate a transitional home in Georgetown that offers beds to long-term residents in addition to providing case management, support services, after school tutoring and homelessness prevention.
Kandice Whitehouse has been the executive director of the organization since 2015, a role she says has opened her eyes to many issues in Scott County.
“Seeing the amount of need and hurt in our community day in and day out is challenging and can sometimes be overwhelming” she said, “But I find encouragement from organizations like ours who get up every day and work to meet those needs.”
Whitehouse is supported by four other staff members at Elizabeth’s Village, volunteers and other local non-profits.
“I think here in Scott County we have a unique system of partnerships and that really helps the people in need,” she said. “Working together with the Amen House and other small non-profits we feel like we can lean on each other to meet all the clients’ needs because one program can’t meet everyone’s needs...and then we have lots and lots of businesses that partner with us in different ways.”
Habitat for Humanity and Southland Christian Church have supported Elizabeth’s Village’s efforts.
“Southland Christian has been great at helping us get things to furnish apartments with their Helping Through Hymn program,” said Whitehouse. “Habitat for Humanity has been a big partner of ours for homeownership so that’s been something that we didn’t plan on but through our partnership and just talking we were able to connect women with that opportunity.”
One Elizabeth’s Village graduate has already obtained a house through Habitat for Humanity and another client is working towards one now, she said.
The biggest misconception about homelessness in Scott County is that Georgetown doesn’t battle issues like homelessness and severe poverty, Whitehouse said.
“I think that our community members are slowly being receptive and learning about it but I think that it’s something that we still need to educate people on — that homelessness is here and that it’s affecting the people that we love here in our community,” she said. “The growth in Scott County is really great and exciting...but with growth comes things like the rise in homelessness, if we don’t look at what we’re doing and try to change the trajectory.”
The best part of her job is when a woman is able to move out of Elizabeth’s Village’s transitional housing program and be independent, she said.
“That finish line makes it all worth it,” Whitehouse said.
To learn more about Elizabeth’s Village and their mission and services visit elizabethsvillage.org or follow them on Facebook.
