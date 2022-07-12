Students in the Health Science Village at Elkhorn Crossing School spent the spring semester of their junior year producing their own podcasts as a final project.
“So the podcast takes the place of a traditional research paper,” ECS English teacher Emily Sambrook said. “With the podcast, they have an opportunity to be more creative and expressive. It’s something that’s new to them, but it’s also something they’re used to, since they consume so much digital media already.”
The 2021-22 school year was the third time the Health Science Village had taken on podcasts as a final project.
“Our podcast project is the final component of our UK dual credit program,” Sambrook said. “The project is built throughout the semester, so it ends up taking four months. There are lots of check-in times. We do a lot of peer reviews, so students are listening to what their peers are doing… We also listen to professional podcasts. I’ve got a selection of podcasts that relate to health in some way. We typically use podcasts from the NPR line-up, because theirs have the best sound quality.”
The podcasts covered a wide array of public health topics, from ADHD to Type 2 diabetes. Some subjects were personal to the students.
“Listening back [to the finished podcast], I was–it made me a little bit emotional, because it was something that kind of was close to home, so I won’t lie when I say I did shed a tear or two, but it was really good,” ECS student Sophia Miller said. “It felt good to–like, empowering almost, that I did it all. I was really proud of it, yeah.”
The students produced the podcasts using a software called Soundtrap, a product of the music, podcast and video service Spotify. They researched their subjects at school, but interviews and production were often completed after school. At least one interview per podcast was a requirement of the project. ECS student Cami Sergent said when conducting the interviews, “you kind of had to find your voice.”
Sergent interviewed Chrissy Ellison of the Finley Foundation for her podcast covering SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome.
“It was hard to interview her, but I think–just because it was hard to ask her questions, but since she’s such a big advocate for SIDS, it was easier for me,” Sergent said. “So I think a lot of the stuff that she told me and how I researched stuff, it really came together, because I was able to talk about it from what I knew, and also the emotional aspect of her story.”
While the finished podcasts aren’t commercially available, some students did see the project as a helpful career move.
“This project helped me a lot with my future career because in the future, I do plan to go into the therapy field,” ECS student Laiauna Golden said of her podcast covering generalized anxiety disorder. “Whether it be family therapy, art therapy, music therapy… I do plan to go into therapy.”
To view a News-Graphic video about the podcasts click here.
Brett Smith can be reached at bsmith@news-graphic.com.